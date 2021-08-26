Mysuru Gang Rape: Karnataka CM Bommai Sidelines Himself over Home Min's Remarks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday sidelined himself over the controversial remarks of the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the Mysuru gang rape case. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said that the girl and her male friend should not have gone to the deserted place and that the opposition Congress was trying to "rape" him by targeting him over the incident.

Reacting to Araga Jnanendra's controversial remarks, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he does not agree with the Home Minister's remarks and his government is taking the Mysuru gang rape case seriously.

"I just don't agree with the comments made by my Home Minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification," the chief minister said, adding "I have directed the officials to pursue the matter seriously and update me on the developments."

Karnataka CM orders SIT probe of Mysuru Gang rape case

Furthermore, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that his government will form a special team to investigate the case of gang rape of a college student in Mysuru and asserted that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

"Once the DGP (Director General of Police) and I reach Bengaluru, we will immediately form a special team. We will not compromise (on the investigation)," said CM Basavaraj Bommai who was on a two-day visit to the national capital, as reported by PTI.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's controversial remarks

Reacting to the opposition Congress' criticism of the state government on the law and order situation, Home Minister Jnanendra had said, "Rape has happened there, but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. it is an inhuman act."

"Around 7-7:30 pm (on Tuesday) they (the girl and her male friend) had gone there. It is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can't stop anyone from going... It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there as no one will be there," Jnanendra said in response to a question.

Mysuru gang rape

A shocking incident came to light on Wednesday when a college student was gang-raped by miscreants near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. As per reports, the victim had gone to the Chamundi hills along with her male friend on Tuesday night when they were attacked by some youths. As per sources, a gang of perpetrators attacked the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl. A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy and an investigation is underway.

