Mysuru Gang-rape: Karnataka DGP To Supervise Probe, CM Assures Case Will Be Cracked Soon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, August 28, informed that Director-General of Police Praveen Sood will supervise the probe into Mysuru gangrape case. With this, he expressed confidence that the case will be resolved as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has hinted towards the cracking of the case and stated that five accused persons have been arrested by the police. Without revealing any further details, he said that the people have been taken into custody and more details will be provided later.

Karnataka CM Bommai on Mysuru gangrape case

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Karnataka CM Bommai stated that the police have taken the rape case "very seriously" and they will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible. He further announced about handing over the case to the Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood who had visited Mysuru. Five police teams are probing the case which has sparked massive outrage among netizens across the nation.

Earlier, CM Bommai had announced about a special team organised for examining the crime, while assuring that the offenders will be apprehended quickly.

The incident took place on 24 August, Tuesday on the outskirts of Mysuru near Chamundi foothills where the girl had gone with a male friend. She was attacked by some local youth who allegedly gangraped her and attacked her male friend with a stone and injured him badly. Later, a case was filed against the accused and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Karnataka Home Minister's remarks on Mysuru gangrape

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was dragged into controversy for his remarks on the case. He said that the girl along with his friend should not have gone alone to the isolated location. Adding to it, he said that the opposition Congress party has been attempting to "rape him and are trying to gain political mileage".

Reacting to his outrageous statement, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar criticised the Home Minister. Also, Karnataka CM Bommai sought clarification regarding the same.

Earlier, JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that the state government should take rape cases "more seriously". Criticising the government for "lack of action" in such cases, the former CM also suggested that the state must look at the actions taken by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government in such cases.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

