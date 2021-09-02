Mysuru MP Asks K'taka CM To Name Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole Park After Field Marshal Cariappa

In a bid to rename Karnataka’s famous Nagarahole National Park, currently named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, two citizens have launched an online petition to rename the national park after the name of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. The petition that has been signed by over 8,000 residents and has been supported by BJP MP Pratap Simha, was launched by two residents of Karnataka’s Kodagu district, demanding that public entities should be named after other people too who have brought glory to the country other than few dynasts.



In the petition, the petitioners said that state entities should not be named "just to appease a particular family and its party." They further added in their petition that, “all deserving citizens should be recognised, not just a few dynastic people.”

BJP MP Pratap Simha demands to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole Park

In the support of the petition, BJP MP Pratap Simha wrote to newly inducted Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to rename the national reserve park after the name of Field Marshal Cariappa, in his remembrance as he belonged to the district.

In his letter to the CM, he wrote, “Three out of 103 National Parks in India are in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, including the Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District of Kamataka State, which falls in my Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency. Besides this, several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is an attempt to wrongfully appropriate inheritance of the projects of the Government of India aimed at biodiversity conservation with the primary objective to preserve wildlife, save flora and fauna and restore the natural ecological balance.

Requesting the Hon. @CMofKarnataka Bommai Sir, to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve as FM K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District.



Simha further mentioned in his request that, “An online campaign has been started by the citizens of Kodagu District that the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve be named after the illustrious son of the soil Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.”

FM Cariappa, the revered Indian Army Marshal

Speaking of the revered Army Marshal, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said, “FM Cariappa is credited to have laid the foundation for transforming the Indian Army as one of the most disciplined and battle-handy units to ensure national security and national unity, to defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats, and to maintain peace and security within its borders. As a mark of recognition for the commendable service to the nation, the govt of India conferred the rank of Field Marshal to Cariappa on 28 April 1986 and he was known for his integrity and discipline and forthright views and was extremely patriotic.”

Nagarahole National Park

Speaking of Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole Park that falls under Simha's parliamentary constituency, he wrote, “Nogarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada), a winding river that runs eastwards through its centre. Situated in the two districts of Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka, the spectacular natural beauty of this national park attracts a large number of tourists every year. Constituted originally into a sanctuary in 1955, covering 258 sq. km and subsequently enlarged to include the adjoining areas of Mysuru district and now extends over an area of 643.39 sq. km, and was declared a National Park in 1981. Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve forms a part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur National Park, and Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary and is one of the last remaining and best-protected habitats for endangered species."





Image: Twitter/ Unsplash