Naba Das Murder: Police Officer Who Shot Odisha Minister Was On Medication, Says Wife

Gopal Das, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) who shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dead on January 29 is mentally unstable, claims his wife. While speaking to the media after the incident, the officer's wife Jayanti Das claimed that he was suffering from a mental disorder for the last eight years but was doing fine while on medication.

"I heard the news. How can I say why he took this step? I haven't spoken to him since morning", Das' wife told the media after the Health Minister was shot. "He spoke to my daughter on a video call at around 11 am today but he disconnected suddenly. His mental condition was not good and he was taking medicines for the same. He was on medication for the last eight years, he was behaving well after taking medicine", she said.

Gopal Das is now under arrest after he fired multiple shots at Naba das when the latter stepped out of his vehicle to attend a programme at Brajrajnagar town in Jharsuguda district. The Minister was hurriedly airlifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar but succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment. "A team of doctors led by Dr. Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury", an official statement from Apollo Hospital where the Minister was admitted read.

Odisha government announces 3-day mourning

Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Governor Ganeshi Lal pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.



The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital yesterday after being shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal paid their last respects to Naba Das at his official residence on January 30. The state government has also announced a three-day mourning for the late Minister and the national flag will fly at half-mast in the capital city. “There will be no official entertainment for 3 days from January 29 to January 31 in the entire state,” the official statement read.