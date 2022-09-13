Nabanna March: BJP Claims 'police Behaving Like We Are Terrorists'; Denounces Use Of Force

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising the 'Nabanna Cholo' march on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling TMC government, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in an exclusive interview with Republic TV alleged that the Bengal Police was stopping BJP's workers from proceeding with the march. He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of being feared from BJP's rally as heavy police deployment was done to forcefully resist the BJP workers.

Speaking on the reports of detention of BJP workers by Bengal police, the state BJP chief told Republic TV, "Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers are heading towards Kolkata to join BJP’s Nabanna march via trains and are encountering police barricades on the way to railway stations. the workers are arriving in huge numbers and we are ready to start our march with full enthusiasm."

"Police is behaving like we are some kind of terrorists. It is happening for the first time in the country that the police are putting the barricades by digging the roads in order to make them concrete. This is the amount of fear the state government is having in their minds and we are liking it. Actually, we are loving it," Majumdar added while he was at the railway station to welcome the party workers who are arriving to join the mega rally.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared visuals of police restoring to violence against the saffron party workers to stop them from proceeding with the 'Nabanna Cholo' march. Sharing a video clip, BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari on Twitter wrote, "Glimpses of West Bengal police atrocities. They are trampling upon the Fundamental Rights of citizens ensured by Article 19 of the Constitution of India: To assemble peaceably and to move freely throughout the territory of India. People are resisting spontaneously."

Taking to Twitter, National BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala wrote, "Using Illegal Police Force and barricades against a democratic protest won’t suppress the truth. Mamata Didi is rattled that despite all her attempts people of West Bengal are saying Cholo Nobanno - it just shows how TMC today means TOO MUCH CORRUPTION."

Another BJP leader Raju Bista took to Twitter and wrote, "A scared TMC is resorting to dictatorial tactics and preventing BJP workers and karyakartas from getting on the train to Kolkata. TMC is using their frontal organisation West Bengal police to prevent our Karyakartas from reaching Nabanna. (sic)"

BJP IT cell head Amit Maliviya in a tweet message asked West Bengal Chief Minister, "What is she scared of?" "Railway stations have been barricaded. Local police is checking destination on tickets of travellers. Is it their job to ask people where they are travelling if they have a valid ticket? They are infringing on free mobility and domain of RPF. What is Mamata Banerjee so scared of?" he wrote.

'Won't back down,' says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to take out its 'Nabanna March'-- a rally in protest against the corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, in West Bengal on Tuesday, September 13, despite failing to get permission for it. Notably, the West Bengal Police has denied permission for the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the State secretariat.

Notably, the BJP's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government in West Bengal will be led by its senior leaders including state party president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in WB assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union Ministers of State Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur, MP SS Ahluwalia, MLA Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh and various others.

