The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to take out its 'Nabanna March'-- a rally in protest against the corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, in West Bengal today, September 13, despite failing to get permission for it. Notably, the West Bengal Police has denied permission for the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the State secretariat.

The BJP's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government in West Bengal will be led by its senior leaders including state party president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in WB assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union Ministers of State Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur, MP SS Ahluwalia, MLA Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh and various others. The saffron party has decided to take out three major rallies-- from Howrah ground, College Square and Santraganchi which will be led by Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari respect

'It's our fight to save Bengal': BJP on Nabanna March

Earlier on September 12, the state BJP leaders were seen preparing for their Nabanna March in their party office, Kolkata. Speaking to ANI, BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar who was also at the party's Kolkata office on September 12, said, "Why would the public take permission from thieves to hold demonstrations?... Police behaving like TMC cadres. We did the Nabanna march last time when section 144 was imposed, again we'll do it. It's our fight to save Bengal. Three of our leaders will organise the 'Nabanna Chalo' campaign from Howrah ground, College Square, and Santraganchi respectively.

Adding further Majumdar alleged that the Mamata-led TMC is trying to stop their Nabanna march. "TMC is trying to stop our rallies. We do not need permission from anyone especially CMMamata Banerjee," he told ANI.

BJP West Bengal MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the Nabanna protest is against the TMC government and accused Mamata Banerjee's government of looting the people of Bengal. "We all are prepared for the rally. Mamata Banerjee govt is a corrupt government. This protest is against the government that has done the work of looting the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is now scared. The truth of Mamata government is now being exposed," Agnimitra Paul told ANI.

BJP's 'Nabanna March'

The saffron party has hired seven trains to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of West Bengal to join 'Nabanna Abhijan' on September 13, against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. However, the BJP claimed that the TMC-run administration is "trying to create hurdles in the way" of supporters willing to come to join the rally.

"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathi-charged by state police. The train, however, left later with our activists and supporters," Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Rahul Sinha, told PTI.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that police are trying to stop BJP workers from boarding the trains to reach Kolkata for the Nabanna rally.

Officer of Mamata Police - DG & IGP Railways; West Bengal Railway Police; Dr. Debasish Roy, IPS; is leading the operation to obstruct @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas from boarding the Trains that have been reserved & paid for, to reach Kolkata for joining the March to Nabanna event. pic.twitter.com/jGyuZ7tT58 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 12, 2022