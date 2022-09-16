Last Updated:

Nabanna Rally Clashes: JP Nadda Forms 5-member Panel To Probe Violence Against BJP Workers

BJP national president JP Nadda has constituted a 5-member committee to probe violence against the saffron party workers during the Nabanna rally in West Bengal

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Nabanna rally

Image: PTI/republic


After clashes broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and West Bengal police during the saffron party's 'Nabanna Chalo march' on Tuesday, the party national president JP Nadda has constituted a 5-member panel to probe violence against the BJP workers in the Nabanna rally.

The BJP panel includes-- former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, former Information and Broadcasting Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lok Sabha member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Umrao and former parliamentarian Sunil Jakhar. According to the press release, the 5-member panel have been asked to go to the site of the incidents and collect information. They will also investigate what led to the violence during the Nabanna rally and submit the findings in a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

"The BJP demands strict action against the culprits from the state government on the violent incident like the brutal beating of workers in Bengal," a statement from the party's press release said.

CM Mamata Banerjee's cops unleash fearsome crackdown on BJP's Nabanna protest

The BJP protesters who descended on Kolkata for the mega 'Nabanna Abhiyan Rally' were subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Bengal Police as they tried to move forward with their march against the West Bengal government. On September 13, Republic TV reported cops unleashing a fearsome crackdown on BJP's protest. From the protest sites in Howrah, the police were seen unleashing tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges on the protestors who are raising their voice against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led regime. Enormous stand-offs took place between police and protesters, with many BJP workers seen injured.

READ | Nabanna March: BJP says 'won't back down' as party gears up for rally against Mamata govt

Notably, hundreds of BJP workers and several leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, who was also part of the protests, were detained by the police, even as many others were seen visibly injured in the crackdown. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was one of the BJP leaders who was injured as well. Meanwhile, incidents of stone pelting from the protestors were also reported along with clashes between members of the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Durgapur, Birbhum, Sealdah, Howrah, Santragachi, Raniganj, Barakar and Nandigram districts. 

READ | Ahead of Nabanna Abhiyan; BJP says 'Mamata Banerjee afraid of our party' in West Bengal

It is pertinent to mention that the Nabanna rally was organised by the saffron party in protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal.

READ | Nabanna March: BJP claims 'police behaving like we are terrorists'; denounces use of force
READ | Clashes erupt between BJP & police officers over Nabanna rally at Bolpur; several detained
READ | Ruckus outside West Bengal Assembly, BJP holds protest against crackdown on Nabanna rally
First Published:
COMMENT