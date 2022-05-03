Nadda Avers 'BJP Striving To Make India Great Power Under PM Modi', 'giving New Direction'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda, on Tuesday, inaugurated the South Delhi BJP District Office in Okhla. During inauguration, the BJP leader said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party is working to take the country forward as a great power.

Speaking on the special occasion, JP Nadda said, "Today when I have come to inaugurate the office, I am happy that BJP is the largest party in the world and full of workers. I am happy that under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is working to take the country forward as a great power."

"I am happy today that work is going on in 521 offices and more than 200 offices have been completed. There are 14 offices to be built here in Delhi and this 10th office has been completed," he added. The BJP leader further stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, every worker of the ruling party is standing to work for the poor, deprived, Dalit, oppressed, women, youth, and farmers with a dedicated spirit.

"Modi government is a government with accountability, a government to solve problems, a government that gives new direction and vision to the country. The BJP government at the Centre has done the work of providing five kg wheat/rice per person, one kg pulses per family to 80 crore poor people of the country. Earlier, India used to import, today, it is exporting under the leadership of Modiji," he said. Last month, the BJP chief inaugurated the party office in Haryana's Gurugram district.

BJP's top leaders hold meeting to celebrate 8th year in power

Additionally, the top leadership of BJP, on Monday, held a meeting to prepare strategy to celebrate party's eighth year in power at the Centre. The meeting took place at Nadda's residence in New Delhi and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkar, and National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santhosh.

According to ANI, a detailed discussion was held on the methods to apprise the people of the achievements of the government. Nadda also apprised the top leaders of the party of the organizational works that are underway. The senior leaders were also told about the meetings that took place regarding the forthcoming elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)