Nadda Lambasts Congress, UPA On Kargil Vijay Diwas; 'Defence Deals Were scams Until 2014'

As India commemorated 23 years of its victory in the Kargil war, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on July 26 lambasted the previous UPA and Congress governments over the shortage of protective clothing and ammunition, and corruption in the Indian defense system.

While speaking at a program on the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, JP Nadda paid tribute to the war heroes, and said, "The passion to fight for one own's nation in India is incomparable. We are celebrating the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The battle of Kargil was fought for more than 60 days. 527 of our brave soldiers were martyred in the battle. About 2 lakh soldiers took part in the battle. We won this battle by besieging Pakistan on the frontiers."

'Defence deals were scams until 2014': JP Nadda

While lambasting the previous Congress Governments, the BJP President added, "Today is not a day to do any politics. But I want to state one fact that no major developments happened till 2014. Was the then govt sleeping? We have seen the govt saying, 'We don't want to take risks, and we don't want to do any scam, therefore no defence development could take place'." Back then, the Defence deals were equivalent to scams, but not anymore."

"True leadership is giving the freedom to the forces to make decisions on their own. For the first time, Pakistan was given a befitting reply by doing a surgical strike. During the Pulwama attack, for the first time, the PM of India said, 'You have done a big mistake, now be ready to face the repercussions'. A strong message was given by the PM of India when he celebrated holi and diwali with our brave soldiers at the border that the country is able to celebrate these festivals freely because of our soldiers who're protecting our borders 24/7," he added.

Speaking on the delay in building the National War Memorial by the previous Congress Governments, Nadda stated, "The talk of building a National War Memorial started in 1960. Years later, in 2006, the UPA government formed a committee on this. But till 2014, they could not even make its design. In 2014, the Modi Government again started work on it. In 2019, the National War Memorial was completed in Delhi. This is an example of great leadership."

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India