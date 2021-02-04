Nadda Pitches Centre's Contribution For Kerala, Says 'LDF & UDF Are 2 Sides Of Same Coin'

Addressing a public meeting in Thrissur on Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda highlighted the Centre's contribution towards ensuring the welfare of the people of Kerala. For instance, he mentioned that Rs.12,000 crores will be spent on six mega projects whose foundation stones have been laid. Maintaining that special focus has been given to Kerala under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda cited Rs.16,000 crore spent for BPCL's Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex in Kochi, Rs.3,000 crore spent on a 450 km long natural gas pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru and the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

Elaborating on the benefits accrued by Keralites from Central schemes, he said that 2.5 lakh persons got free gas cylinders through the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, 1.55 lakh LED bulbs were distributed, 2 lakh toilets were constructed and 37 lakh farmers were given Rs.6000 yearly through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Moreover, the BJP president lashed out at the alleged corruption scandals of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the erstwhile UDF regime. Pitching BJP as a viable alternative for the Kerala Assembly polls, Nadda opined that both UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. The BJP president is on a two-day visit of Kerala to review the poll preparedness.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "While PM Modi and the NDA government is doing so much for Kerala, the leaders and the political parties in Kerala have brought a bad name to Kerala. The LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan and the UDF may it be Chandy or Chennithala- all have brought a bad name to Kerala. It is full of corruption. The whole state machinery is deep into corruption. Rampant corruption is going on. One Chief Minister has got love and affection for gold. The other Chief Minister delivered and generated energy from solar."

Read: IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty Resigns From Lok Sabha; Likely To Contest Kerala Assembly Polls

"In both the corruption scams and scandals, the shadow of women is there. It is not only corruption of money. It is more than that. Few names have come up. Few names have not come up. Vijayan said that he wants Central agencies to come. But when the investigation and the heat reached the CM Office, he said that witch-hunting is going on. In both cases, near and dear ones are involved. Such scandal is taking place. And I am sorry to say that after 5 years, Congress did not get any other leader. The same person Chandy is again the leader. They are the two sides of the same side," he added.

Read: All Sections Of Nadar Community In Kerala To Be Brought Under OBC Category

Watch JP Nadda's full speech here:

Addressing Public Meeting in Thrissur, Kerala https://t.co/zQF63XmgYv — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2021

Read: Kerala CM Calls For Investments In IT Sector For Sustainable And Inclusive Development