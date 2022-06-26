Nadda Says BJP Win In Rampur, Azamgarh Due To 'PM Modi & Yogi Govt's Pro-poor Policies'

On June 26, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a massive victory in the by-poll in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Azamgarh, which are considered the bastion of the opposition.

Speaking about the same, BJP chief JP Nadda stated, "BJP's historic victory in by-poll in UP's Rampur & Azamgarh shows the trust of people in PM Modi & CM Yogi govt's pro-poor policies. I express my gratitude to the people of the state. In last election, SP won, but BJP won on these seats this time."

While pointing out the reasons for BJP's recent triumph in UP, JP Nadda said, "Women's safety has increased, strict action is being taken against criminals & rule of law has been established in the state. Goons are now behind the bars while development schemes are reaching every household."

BJP's conquest of Rampur and Azamgarh

Ghanshyam Lodhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Rampur seat by a margin of over 40,000 votes. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to praise the victory in Rampur, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

The UP CM tweeted, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

रामपुर लोक सभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मिली विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों पर डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार के प्रति आमजन के विश्वास की मुहर है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022



Dinesh Lal Yadav of the BJP, widely known as "Nirahua", defeated Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in the Azamgarh by-election. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stood in the third corner of a triangular election in Azamgarh.

While the SP candidate received more than three lakh votes, the BJP candidate received more than 3.10 lakh. Nirahua spoke to Republic TV and said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

Murder of democracy under BJP rule: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged "murder of democracy" under the BJP rule after the saffron party won the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats.

"The chronology of 'murder of democracy' in BJP rule: conspiracy to reject nominations, suppress candidates, misuse machinery to prevent (voters from) voting, irregularities in counting, pressure on public representatives and toppling of elected governments. This is the bitter truth about 'Azadi ke Amrit Kaal'," Yadav said in Hindi.

(With ANI inputs)