Nadda seeks VAT cut on fuel prices by opposition-ruled states

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday lauded as "historic" the government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to give relief to people, and demanded that opposition-ruled states also slash taxes for greater public benefit. In a statement, Nadda said BJP-ruled states had cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel when the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 5 in November last year but opposition parties had not done so in their states, something Modi had highlighted in his meeting with chief ministers last month. Modi had cited fuel prices in different states to highlight the significant gap between those ruled by the BJP and those by non-BJP parties. The Modi government's decision on Saturday shows as to how sensitive it is to the interests of the common man, Nadda said. It also shows how it is working to make people's life easier with its proactive and responsive measures, he added. The BJP president also lauded the government's decision to give a Rs 200 subsidy on every gas cylinder to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by a steep Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers from high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation. PTI KR SK SK

