Nadda Slams Congress Over Language Used Against PM Modi

Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over its allegedly insulting attitude towards Other Backward Classes and for the use of "undignified" words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the OBC community would never forgive the party and would teach them a lesson. Speaking after inaugurating BJP's district unit offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh virtually, he alleged that Congress had become desperate after losses in successive elections. The party is faced with "mental bankruptcy", he claimed.

The ruling party chief accused the Congress of forgetting the dignity of words while attacking PM Modi. "Today, they forgot the dignity of words also. They are not even bothered about the words to be used. They are saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). See the language of a party which had a national character," he said.

"They say ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ at a time when people -- from North East to Kutch, from Jammu-Kashmir to Kerala -- are saying 'Modi aapka kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom)," he claimed.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged "insult" to OBCs, Nadda said the community "gave their everything for the sake of nation's development and the society" "Rahul ji is crushed in pride. (Rahul says) I will not apologise. What is his outlook towards society, especially towards the backward and most backward, towards OBC? Using insulting words towards a community, how far it is (sic)...what sort of a party is this and (what sort of) a leader," Nadda asked.

Stating the Gandhi was not ready to apologise when courts asked him to do so, he slammed the Congress leader for saying that injustice had been done to him, when the court awarded punishment. "People of the country are watching and know the way the country has developed under the leadership of Modi," he said.

"I want to tell Congressmen, the way you are humiliating OBCs, the community and the country will never forgive you. In the coming times, they will vote against you decisively and give a clear message to you," he warned.

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court recently in a criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark, following which the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP from the date of conviction. Attacking the ruling BRS, Nadda who highlighted the development and welfare programmes taken up by the Modi government in Telangana, said the government in the State was engaged in corruption and bribery.

"This is the image of Telangana government. This BRS party has become 'Bhrashtachar Rishvat Sarkar' (A government of corruption and bribery)," he said. "Telangana was a surplus state when it was formed in 2014 but it now finds itself with a debt burden of over Rs three lakh crore," he alleged.

He also referred to BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. "The government that acquires the image of being corrupt has no right to continue in power," he asserted.

"It does not work by changing the name (of the party). Work and intention needs to be changed. TRS becomes BRS and you play this game as you wish. Telangana people know that it was TRS then and BRS now, and it was a party of bribes. There is no change," he claimed.

The people of Telangana are giving a message that BRS now needs VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme), he said. He also alleged that an irrigation scheme had become an 'ATM' for the BRS with its cost escalating substantially.