Nadda Slams Mamata Over 'insider-outsider' Argument, Says 'dictatorship Not WB's Culture'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of fueling the insider-outsider divide. Even as Nadda flagged off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith and Jhargram, Banerjee alleged that the national party was ferrying 5-star buses filled with "outsiders" to interact with the poor in the state. Defending the frequent visits of BJP's national leadership, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that only his party was protecting the culture of West Bengal. In a dig at the ruling TMC, he affirmed that extortion, dictatorship and appeasement is not the "culture" of West Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "As BJP is a national party, national leaders will also come to Bengal. But BJP is protecting the culture of Bengal. BJP is following the path shown by Aurobindo. BJP is doing the work of furthering Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's culture. BJP remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan'."

"Cut money is not Bengal's culture. Tollebaji is not Bengal's culture. Dictatorship is not Bengal's culture. Appeasement is not Bengal's culture. Who has insulted Bengal's culture? Mamata Di, you have done so. I feel that the people who have lost on the ground rake up the 'insider-outsider' debate," he added.

'Mamata is anticipating defeat'

On this occasion, Nadda also countered Banerjee's charge that BJP is spreading lies about Hinduism. Taking umbrage at the fact that the TMC supremo is offended by the 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, he contended that the CM was misleading the people. Moreover, he justified the entry of TMC leaders into BJP by alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party accorded importance only to the Chief Minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP chief said, "There is frustration. She is anticipating defeat. She doesn't know which arguments to give. She herself gets offended by Jai Shri Ram chants. Then, she talks about religion. When did she talk about this in the last 5 years? Her aim has been to achieve her political goal by misleading the people. She is frustrated because TMC is facing a tough challenge from BJP."

On TMC leaders joining BJP, Nadda elaborated, "You didn't care for Maa, Mati and Manush. The mother wasn't accorded respect. They didn't care about the motherland. You were unjust to the people. When they saw TMC is nothing apart from Pishi and Bhaipo, it is clear that the ones who are dedicated towards the people find a way out."

BJP's focus on West Bengal

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, it intensified efforts to make major inroads in the WB Assembly polls due in April-May this year. Both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exuded confidence in BJP winning more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly. In a big boost to the party, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. In another setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led party 5 former TMC leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh switched allegiance to BJP on January 30.