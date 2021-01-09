Nadda Slams Mamata Over 'political Tourism' Jibe, Says 'will Fight For Bengal Farmers'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'political tourism' jibe at the BJP, remarking that Bengal had stopped taking her talks seriously. "We know how much seriously one has to take to the talks of Didi. Lakhs of people were deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Baharat last year. No one takes didi's talks seriously," said JP Nadda.

"A great injustice has happened to the farmers here. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was not allowed to be implemented here. Other schemes have also not been implemented. Mamata Banerjee has remained disinterested towards the farmers, she has remained disinterested towards the poor. But today our workers are going from house to house and they are saying that we will fight for you. In 40,000 gram sabhas, we will feast with the farmers and pledge to work for them," said JP Nadda.

Nadda attempts to woe farmers

The BJP President on Saturday addressed Krishok Surokha Sabha in Bardhaman, West Bengal where he said that the party has started a 'framer protection' campaign. "We will form the government in Bengal and will help our farmers in Bengal. In the near future, 4.66 crore people would receive benefits of Ayushman Bharat after we form the govt in Bengal. The Modi govt was providing ration during the COVID pandemic, but TMC workers transformed their homes into ration offices! Such was the loot done by the ruling party here in Bengal," he said while addressing the rally.

The program will involve BJP workers going to 40,000-gram sabhas to receive food and eat with the farmers and in turn, promise to fight for their welfare. In line with the campaign, Nadda along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had lunch at a farmer's house in Jagadanandapur. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

West Bengal: BJP national president JP Nadda along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, has lunch at a farmer's house in Jagadanandapur in Purba Bardhaman district pic.twitter.com/nJLYiHPHpV — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

