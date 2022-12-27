Nadda Visits Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore With Eye On 2024 Polls; Avers Confidence In BJP's Win

Kicking off the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Coimbatore to target the Lok Sabha constituencies lying in the district. He was welcomed by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai at the Coimbatore airport.

Addressing a public rally in Coimbatore, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "India is going forward and is taking a big leap under the powerful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We can say with confidence that India is now in the safe hands. India, in this 'Amrit Kaal', has been forging ahead with strength and will soon become the greatest leader of the world!"

Further showcasing his confidence in the victory of the saffron party in the upcoming General elections, Nadda said, "Be it the Lok Sabha elections or the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, I am sure the people of the state will turn the table this time. I am confident about this."

"I request you all to see to it, that the state be ensured with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Ensure bringing some infrastructural changes along with the overall development of the state through BJP," he added.

Nadda attacks opposition parties

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Nadda said, "We have to think and judge what the Congress government has done to the country in the past 70 years. Since the BJP came to power, the poor in the country has been empowered and women of the country have been empowered. Modi government has truly changed the lives of people."

Escalating his attack on the Chief minister MK Stalin-led ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, the BJP chief said, "Infrastructure development, right from defence to roads, from education to the medical sector has been done in the country. I must bring this to your notice that the country is in the safe hands, but the state of Tamil Nadu is not!"

Reiterating the name for DMK, Nadda said, "DMK is not a regional party, it's a family party.D stands for Dynasty, M stands for Money swindling and K stands for Katta panchayat."

BJP's Mission Tamil Nadu for 2024 polls

In order to gain political ground in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the BJP on Tuesday kickstarted its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, scheduled for 2024.

Earlier in 2019, the saffron party lost all five seats it contested along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and others. Notably, NDA contested all 39 seats but managed to win just one seat.