'Nafrat Ka Mega Mall': Anurag Thakur Slams I.N.D.I.A For Attacks On Sanatan Dharma & Media

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday took a jab at Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance for attacking Sanatan Dharma and their recent restrictions imposed on the media. Thakur, who holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio, launched a scathing criticism of Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress and its alliance partners of creating a "Nafrat ka mega mall (mega mall of hatred."

Addressing the media in the wake of repeated insults to Sanatan Dharma and recent directives issued by the I.N.D.I.A alliance concerning the media, Anurag Thakur did not hold back. He particularly took aim at Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohobat Ki Dhukan' campaign, saying, "Kuch log chale tha Mohobat ki Dhukan kholne, Mohobat Ki Dhukan ka to pata nahi, Nafrat ka mega mall kholke chal rahe hai" (Some people set out to open a shop of love, but it seems they have opened a mega mall of hatred).

Thakur further remarked, "Some want to eradicate the existence of Hindus, some want to crush Sanatan Dharma. The Ghamandiya alliance leaders, one by one, said that they want to end Sanatan Dharma. But I want to ask them, the way Rahul goes abroad to ‘protect the Constitution,’ why is he silent?"

They are trying to impose emergency 2.0: Anurag Thakur slams I.N.D.I.A alliance

The Union Minister highlighted the conspicuous silence of Rahul stating, "This silence shows that Rahul Gandhi has given a license to open the shop of hatred. They are destroying the Constitution. Article 25 of the Constitution gives you freedom of religion, Article 19 gives freedom of speech." Thakur accused Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance of undermining the Constitution by targeting Sanatan Dharma and silencing the media.

Drawing historical parallels, Thakur asserted, "During an emergency, Congress attempted to crush freedom of speech and media... Now they are trying to silence the media, which shows the mindset of Congress. They speak about freedom of the press, but they always pressure the press. They are now trying to impose emergency 2.0."

Notably, the decision by the Opposition bloc to boycott 14 select news anchors has garnered criticism from the saffron party, with the BJP on Thursday, issuing a statement opposing the move. The BJP characterised the boycott as reminiscent of the 'dark days of emergency.' The statement read, "BJP severely opposes such a derogatory mentality which hinders freedom of expression. The decision of political parties which are part of the 'Ghamandiya' alliance to boycott some journalists shows their mentality of the time of repressive Emergency. We have all seen that in a similar manner how the media was stifled and gagged during the Emergency. Today also the 'Hhamandiya' alliance is working with the same mindset of Emergency and vengeance against the media."