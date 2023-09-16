Naga Peace Talks: MLAs Of All Parties Came Together For Early Solution, Says CM

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday asserted that the coming together of the legislators of all political parties in the Assembly was to press for an early solution to the Naga peace talks. Addressing the first General Body Meeting of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) after winning the assembly elections in February, Rio said it is the topmost agenda of the party.

In 2021, all parties joined hands to form an opposition-less government in the northeastern state. It was done for the second time in March 2023 after the assembly elections.

“We came together not only because of the leadership but also for the issue. We will continue to work towards finding an early solution," said Rio here.

He said the party-less government has maintained transparency and accountability at all levels.

“The NDPP as a party is just six years old but we have won the state general elections two times in a row, with the support of alliance partners BJP. All other political parties came forward to have an opposition-less government,” he said.

Nagaland has little resources of its own and the state government needs the support of the Centre, the chief minister said.

Nonetheless, even if there is an alliance with the Centre, the focus of the state government is Nagas and that is why the people are supporting the NDPP, he said.

"Anything we achieve, it's with the dedication and commitment of the party leaders and workers," he said while thanking for the collective success.

A Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) to bring lasting peace in Nagaland was inked in 2015.

The pact came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after Independence in 1947.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day mainly because of the unwillingness of the government to accept the NSCN(IM)’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution.