Nagaland 2023 Polls Manifesto: BJP Plans To Set IIT And IIM; 100 Cr Fund For Cold Storage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda released the poll manifesto ‘Nagaland Vision Document 2023’ for the Assembly Election 2023 on February 14.

Along with state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton was also present at the ceremony in Kohima.

“The state was ignored by the previous government,” said Nadda while speaking on the occasion.

What is BJP promising Nagaland in the manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls?

Issues concerning the Northeastern state are in the vision document 2023, said Nadda. Rs 100 crore earmarked for cold storage which will be a major boost to the farming community. This would help farmers preserve local produce from being wasted and will be a major boost to the farming community. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also promised to dedicate a culture center in the state at a cost of Rs 1000 crore. The party has earmarked Rs 200 crore for mother and child care in the state and two lakh self-employment opportunities in the next five years, in the field of tourism, skill development, and MSME. BJP government to set up premier institutes in the state of Nagaland such as IITs and IIM. Rs 500 crore for Saramati Cultural University in Kiphire earmarked for Nagas and 400 crore to be invested for cancer prevention and health care centre in Northeastern state. Roads to be developed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Yojna (PMGY). To note, the objective of the programme aims to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless households and households living in Kutcha and dilapidated house by 2022. A special package for the development of the Eastern Nagaland population while for the Tribal festival's scope expansion, a sum of Rs 100 crore. Increase in Ayushman Bharat installation cap from Rs 5 to 10 lakh besides providing scooty for the meritorious girl students.

Notably, BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together. While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats.