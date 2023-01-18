Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 To Be Held On Feb 27, Results On March 2

The Nagaland Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 27, while vote counting will take place on March 2, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on Wednesday, January 18.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that women's participation in Nagaland is higher than that of males. “The female voter turnout in Nagaland stands at 86.08 per cent as compared to male voters,” Kumar added.

As per the EC, the five-year term of the Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar earlier on Saturday said that more than 13.9 lakh electors are registered ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, with over 30,000 first-time voters set to take part.

Political scenario in Nagaland

In the 2019 Nagaland Assembly election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 42 seats in the 60-member Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its win on 12 seats in the northeastern state. The Naga People's Front (NPF) on the other hand managed to win just four seats.

Following the election results in 2019, BJP successfully formed a state-level coalition ‘Democratic Alliance of Nagaland’ with NDPP making Neiphiu Rio the Chief Minister of the state.