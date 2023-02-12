Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network said that there has been a massive development in terms of peace talks in the state.

The Nagaland BJP chief focussed on the insurgency issue of Nagaland and said that the dynamics significantly changed after the 2015 Naga Peace Accord, which was signed between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, to curb the insurgency in the state of Nagaland.

The BJP leader also mentioned another agreement between Naga National Political Groups and the Centre in 2017 to put an end to the old political issue in Nagaland.

Naga Peace Talks

The Naga peace talks are negotiations between the Indian government and the various Nagaland parties to settle age-old conflicts. A significant component of Naga nationalism, according to reports, has been the call for a Greater Nagaland, or Nagalim, that would include Nagaland, its surrounding states, and even some areas of Myanmar. It's a long-standing demand that first became concrete in 1918 with the founding of the Naga Club.

AFSPA to end in Nagaland?

Temjen Along spoke about Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and said while many police stations have been removed from AFSPA in Nagaland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that as the situation progresses, he would consider removing AFSPA from many more parts of the state.

In addition to this, the Nagaland BJP chief said that if the state continues to work towards peace and development, then this motive of removal could be achieved in the next five years.

AFSPA which was introduced by the Indian Parliament in 1958, gives the Indian Armed Forces special authority to uphold law and order in "disturbed areas." According to the Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. One such act passed on September 11, 1958 was applicable to the Naga Hills, which was then part of Assam.

Nagaland BJP chief praises Centre's policies

Temjen Along applauded the schemes of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which unprecedented development is being witnessed in Nagaland.

The Nagaland BJP chief said, "In the last eight years, more central ministers have been coming to the northeast to see the problems of the people, which has not happened much in the past 67 years."

Temjen Along added, "There has been a change in policy-making for the people's groups that are here. Otherwise, policies are made by sitting in Delhi only. Today, it is not the case anymore and even small decisions and policies are formulated by considering the sentiments of people."