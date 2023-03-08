Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Mocks Rahul Gandhi; 'At Least Write Your Own Caption'

Temjen Imna Along, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland, took to the microblogging site on March 8 to troll Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Temjen took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for copying a caption that he posted along with his photo in a suit. Imna shared a screenshot of Waynad MP’s Twitter post along with a screenshot of a browser that had the same caption. The caption said, "Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone."

Temjen took the opportunity to ridicule the congress leader and said, "At least write your captions."

कम से कम Caption तो खुद लिखा करो 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YvHUyfKGZF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 8, 2023



Rahul Gandhi's tirade against India

Rahul’s remark at Cambridge University and other interactions abroad has triggered a political slugfest between the two parties. The BJP has been condemning Rahul Gandhi for maligning India on foreign soil. The Congress MP, who is in the United Kingdom, issued a statement saying that India’s democracy is under attack. He also praised China during his lecture at Cambridge University. Speaking to reporters at an India Insights event organised by the Indian Journalists' Association (IJA) on Saturday evening, Rahul Gandhi again alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack" and that there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

