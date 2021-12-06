Nagaland Civilian Killing: TMC Calls Off Visit To Mon Due To Prohibitory Orders In Area

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called off its visit to Nagaland's Mon district amid heightened tensions in the area due to the killing of 14 civilians by security forces. Informing about the same, TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the delegation scheduled to visit the trouble-torn area for meeting the families of those killed in operation over the weekend. The visit was called off due to the prohibitory orders imposed in the area at present, and further will be scheduled after the orders are withdrawn, Dev added. The five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress will comprise members of parliament Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Sushmita Dev, and Santanu Sen, and Party spokesperson Biswajit Deb as announced by TMC on Sunday. Apart from that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the families of the victims and called for a thorough investigation in operation carried out by the Indian Army that led to the killing of 14 civilians and a soldier.

While the situation remains tense, the state government has taken several initiatives to maintain law and order in this area. Also, mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended from curbing the circulation of inflammatory videos, pictures, or text.

Nagaland civilian killing

On Saturday, the incident took place when daily wage workers were returning in a pick-up van from a coal mine when security forces opened fire on them after mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The firing led to the killing of at least six people, after which protests and clashes erupted over the incident. This led to the death of more civilians and one Army personnel. Indian Army, in a statement, said that the incident is 'deeply regretted' while mentioning that the security forces suffered severe injuries, with one succumbing to his injuries.

Image: PTI