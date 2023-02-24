Nagaland Elections 2018: Results, Seat Share & Other Details; All You Need To Know

Amid the boisterous campaign for the Nagaland assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on February 27, political parties are leaving no stone unturned with promises of advancement and scathing attacks on opponents. The ruling alliance Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the election in a 40:20 seat-sharing ratio while the Naga People's Front (NPF), one of the oldest regional parties in Nagaland has fielded 22 candidates for the upcoming 60-seat assembly polls.

On the other hand, Congress has given tickets to 23 of its leaders, NCP (12), JDU (7), RJD (3), and LJP (Ram Vilas) (15). Here's take a look at the 2018 assembly election, to get an idea of the political scenario in poll-bound Nagaland.

Nagaland 2018 elections

The last assembly elections in Nagaland were held on February 27, 2018, and the results were declared on March 3, 2018. The 2018 Nagaland elections saw a total of 195 candidates contesting for 59 of the 60 seats in the state assembly.

The major political parties that contested the elections were the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the Naga People's Front (NPF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC). The NDPP was formed in 2017 after a faction of the then-ruling NPF led by Neiphiu Rio, broke away from the party.

The NDPP and the BJP contested the elections together, forming an alliance called the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA). The PDA emerged as the state's largest political formation, winning 30 seats. The NDPP which fought on 40 seats, won 18 constituencies with 25.3% of valid votes polled in the elections, while the BJP (contested on 20 seats) won 12 seats (15.31%). The alliance formed the government with Neiphiu Rio as the CM.

The NPF, which was in power in the state, was contesting 40 seats and managed to register a victory on 27 with 38.78% of the total valid votes polled, becoming the largest party in the assembly. The INC, which had won four seats in the previous assembly elections, failed to win any seats in the 2018 elections with only 2.07% of the total votes polled. This was seen as a major setback for the party, which has been struggling to regain its lost ground in the region.

The other state parties-- AAAP (0), JDU (1), LJP (0), and NPEP (2) got a total of 12.63% of votes polled in the 2018 elections. 11 independent candidates fought the elections, but only one registered victory with 4.28% of votes polled.

The PDA's victory in the Nagaland elections was seen as a major boost for the BJP, which has been trying to expand its presence in the northeast region of India. It is pertinent to mention that in the 2013 elections, the saffron party got only 1 seat.

The NDPP's victory in the elections was seen as a major milestone for the party, which was formed only a year before the elections. The party was founded by Neiphiu Rio. Rio's decision to leave the NPF and form the NDPP was seen as a major blow to the NPF, which had been in power in the state for several years.