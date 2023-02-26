Nagaland Elections 2023: A Walk Through Of How The N-E State Has Voted Through The Years

The North-Eastern state of Nagaland will go to polls on all 59 out of 60 seats, in a single phase of voting on February 27. The counting is scheduled for March 2. A total of 183 candidates are contesting for the 60 seats.

The composition of the candidates fighting elections include 40 from NDPP, INC (23), NPF (22), NCP (12), NPP (12), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). The number of electors in the state stands at 13,17,632, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female.

How Nagaland has voted historically

2018

The voting turnout in the state has remained high relevant to other states in India with the graph reaching as high as 91.3 per cent in 2013.

In the last assembly term of 2018, where 59 of the 60 seats are reserved for the schedule tribes (ST) and 1 for general, the total turnout was about 84 per cent with total electors amounting to 11,88,967 and votes polled 9,98,168.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) emerged as the single largest party winning 27 seats with a voteshare of 39.1 per cent and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and BJP winning 17 (25.4 % vote share) and 12 seats (15.4 % vote share) respectively. NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio was sworn-in as the Chief Minister under the ruling coalition of the United Democratic Alliance consisting of NDDP, BJP and Naga People’s Front NPF.

2013

The turnout reached 90 per cent level at 91.3 per cent with total electors amounting to 11,93,384. The total votes polled were 10,89,951. The NPF won the elections with a majority winning 38 seats, Congress 8, NCP 4 and BJP was restricted to just 1 seat.

2008

The voting percentage touched a peak of 86.8 per cent with total electors (13,02,266) and votes polled (11,30,426). NPF won 26 seats with Congress winning a total of 23, BJP (2), NCP (2) and Independents (7).

2003