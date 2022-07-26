Nagaland Elections 2023: BJP & NDPP To Jointly Contest Polls, Informs Assam CM Himanta

Ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections in 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct the upcoming polls in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). NDPP will contest on 40 seats whereas BJP on 20 seats.

"We will jointly contest elections with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland (in 2023). NDPP will contest on 40 seats and we will contest on 20 seats," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Both the NDPP and BJP issued a joint statement on their alliance, that read, "The leadership of the two parties led by BJP President Shri JP Nadda and Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP have mutually agreed to continue the alliance with the seat sharing in the forthcoming elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 40:20, wherein the NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP will contest in 20 seats. There will be no friendly contest in any constituency."

BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) to jointly contest elections in Nagaland in 2023



NDPP will contest on 40 seats and BJP on 20 seats. pic.twitter.com/9RzDMRlyPq — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

"The NDPP-BJP alliance has grown from strength to strength and continued to win the popular support of the people in the past four years having emerged victorious in elections to the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and the Assembly bye-elections (sic)," the statement added. The statement was signed by Nalin Kohli, BJP Nagaland in-charge and NDPP general secretary Abu Mehta.

Nagaland CM Rio meets Amit Shah

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, that include the ongoing Naga peace process. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), was present at the meeting.



"Today, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the meeting. We discussed the Naga issue," Rio told reporters outside Parliament.

Image: PTI