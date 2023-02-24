Last Updated:

Nagaland Elections 2023: Date, Time, Seats, Candidates List; All You Need To Know

Nagaland

Nagaland Assembly Elections; (Image: PTI/ANI)


The Assembly Election in the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2. The Nagaland Assembly Election will witness a total of 183 candidates in the fray for 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland opened its account in the state ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

The candidates vying for the state polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). The number of electors in the state stands at 13,17,632, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female.

Nagaland Elections 2023: Date and Time

Date Poll Event
January 31

Issue of gazette notification
February 7

Last date of filing nomination
February 8

Scrutiny of nomination
February 10

Last date for withdrawing the nomination
February 27

 

Date of polling
March 2

Date of counting

Nagaland Elections 2023: Seats

The Nationalist Democratic Party is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP. The party has fielded its candidates on 40 seats. BJP has fielded 20 candidates as per the seat-sharing arrangement with the NDPP. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Assembly constituency. The National People's Party has fielded 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is one of the oldest regional parties in the poll-bound northeastern state of Nagaland. The party has fielded 22 contestants for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), on the other hand, has fielded only 23 candidates. The LJP (Ram Vilas) is fighting the polls on 15 seats, NCP on 12 seats, RPI (Athawale) on nine seats, JD(U) on seven seats, RJD on three seats, and CPI and Rising People's Party are fighting one seat each. There are also 19 independent candidates in the fray. 

Nagaland Elections 2023: Candidates list 

Check the full list of candidates:

Here is the list of all BJP candidates in the Nagaland elections 2023

Legislative Assembly

 

Names of Candidates

Dimapur-l

H. Tovihoto Ayemi

Ghaspani-I (ST)

N. Jacob Zhimomi

Southern Angami-II (ST)

Er. Kropol Vistu

Tuli 

Panjung Jamir

Koridang 

Imkong L Imchen

 

 Alongtaki 

Temjen Imna Along

Akuluto 

Kazheto Kinimi

Atoizu 

Kahuli Sema

Suruhoto 

H. Khehovi

Tyui 

Yanthungo Patton

Wokha 

Renbonthung Ezung

Bhandari 

Mmhonlumo Kikon

 Tizit 

Paiwang Konyak

 

Phomching 

Konngam Konyak

Mon Town 

Er. Cheong Konyak

Longleng 

Pangnyu Phom

Longkhim Chare 

Sethrongkyu Sangtam

Tuensang Sadar-I 

Bashangmongba Chang

Noklak 

H. Haiying

Seyochung Sitimi 

Seyochung Sitimi (ST)

Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate

Legislative Assembly

Names of Candidates

Dimapur-II

Moatoshi Longkumer

Dimapur-III

Hekani Jakhalu

Ghaspani- II

Zhaleo Rio

Tenning 

Tarie Zeliang

Peren

TR. Zeliang 

Western Angami

Salhoutuonuo Kruse

Kohima Town

Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire

Northern Angami

Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome

Northern Angami-I

Neiphiu Rio 

Tseminyu

R Khing 

Pughoboto

Vikheho Swu

Southern Angami-I

Medo Yhokha

Pfutsero 

Neiba Kronu

Chizami

KG Kenye

Chozuba

Kudecho Khamo

Phek

Kupota Khesoh 

Meluri

Z Nyusietho Nyuthe

Arkakong

Imnatiba 

Impur

TM Manen

Angetyongpang

Tongpang Ozukum 

Mongoya

Imkongmar

 Aonglenden 

Sharingain Longkumer

Mokokchung Town

Metsubo Jamir

Jangpetkong

TeTemjenmenba

Aghunato 

Pukhayi Sumi

Zunheboto

KT Sukhalu 

Sataka

G Kaito Aye

Sanis

Mhathung Yanthan

Wakching

W Chingang Konyak 

Tapi

Noke Wangnao

Tehok

CL John 

Aboi

Eshak Konyak

Moka

EE Pangteang Konyak

Tamlu

BS Nganlang Phom 

Noksen

H Chuba Chang

Tuensang Sadar-II

K Odibendang Chang

Tobu

N Bongkhao Konyak

Thonoknyu

S Heno Khiamnuingan

Shamator-Chessore

S Keoshu Yimkchunger

Pungro-Kiphire

Khalemnew Yimkchunger 

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates 

Legislative Assembly

Names of Candidates

Dimapur-I

K Therie

Dimapur-II

S Amento Chishi

Dimapur - III

V Lasuh

Ghaspani I

Akavi N Zhimomi

Tenning

Rosy Thomson

Northern Angami

Seyievilie Chachu

Chozouba

Vaprumu Demo

Phek

Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo

Mongoya 

S Supongmeren Jamir

Aonglenden 

Toshipokba 

Akuloto

Khekashe Sumi

Wokha Town

N Wobenthung Lotha

Sanis

Yanchamo Ovung

Tizit 

Er T Thomas Konyak

Phomching 

T Ngampai Konyak

Aboi

C Manpon Konyak

Longleng

Denngan Y Avennoho

Tuensang Sadar

Z Throngso Yimkhiung

Shamtorr-chessore

W Akum Yimkhiung

Siyuchong- Satimi 

S Khaseo Sangtam

Pungro-Kiphire

T Atsuba Yimkhiung

 Impur

Mukul Wasnik

Tehok

Shaboh Konyak

Kohima Town

Meshenlo Kath

Mokokchung Town

Alem Jongshi

Bhandari

    Chenithung Humtsoe

Noklak

P Mulang
