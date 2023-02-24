Nagaland Elections 2023: Date, Time, Seats, Candidates List; All You Need To Know

The Assembly Election in the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2. The Nagaland Assembly Election will witness a total of 183 candidates in the fray for 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland opened its account in the state ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

The candidates vying for the state polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). The number of electors in the state stands at 13,17,632, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female.

Nagaland Elections 2023: Date and Time

Date Poll Event January 31 Issue of gazette notification February 7 Last date of filing nomination February 8 Scrutiny of nomination February 10 Last date for withdrawing the nomination February 27 Date of polling March 2 Date of counting

Nagaland Elections 2023: Seats

The Nationalist Democratic Party is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP. The party has fielded its candidates on 40 seats. BJP has fielded 20 candidates as per the seat-sharing arrangement with the NDPP. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Assembly constituency. The National People's Party has fielded 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is one of the oldest regional parties in the poll-bound northeastern state of Nagaland. The party has fielded 22 contestants for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), on the other hand, has fielded only 23 candidates. The LJP (Ram Vilas) is fighting the polls on 15 seats, NCP on 12 seats, RPI (Athawale) on nine seats, JD(U) on seven seats, RJD on three seats, and CPI and Rising People's Party are fighting one seat each. There are also 19 independent candidates in the fray.

Nagaland Elections 2023: Candidates list

Check the full list of candidates:

Here is the list of all BJP candidates in the Nagaland elections 2023

Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates Dimapur-II Moatoshi Longkumer Dimapur-III Hekani Jakhalu Ghaspani- II Zhaleo Rio Tenning Tarie Zeliang Peren TR. Zeliang Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse Kohima Town Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire Northern Angami Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome Northern Angami-I Neiphiu Rio Tseminyu R Khing Pughoboto Vikheho Swu Southern Angami-I Medo Yhokha Pfutsero Neiba Kronu Chizami KG Kenye Chozuba Kudecho Khamo Phek Kupota Khesoh Meluri Z Nyusietho Nyuthe Arkakong Imnatiba Impur TM Manen Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum Mongoya Imkongmar Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir Jangpetkong TeTemjenmenba Aghunato Pukhayi Sumi Zunheboto KT Sukhalu Sataka G Kaito Aye Sanis Mhathung Yanthan Wakching W Chingang Konyak Tapi Noke Wangnao Tehok CL John Aboi Eshak Konyak Moka EE Pangteang Konyak Tamlu BS Nganlang Phom Noksen H Chuba Chang Tuensang Sadar-II K Odibendang Chang Tobu N Bongkhao Konyak Thonoknyu S Heno Khiamnuingan Shamator-Chessore S Keoshu Yimkchunger Pungro-Kiphire Khalemnew Yimkchunger

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates