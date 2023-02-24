Nagaland Elections 2023: Date, Time, Seats, Candidates List; All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Nagaland Assembly Elections; (Image: PTI/ANI)
The Assembly Election in the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2. The Nagaland Assembly Election will witness a total of 183 candidates in the fray for 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland opened its account in the state ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
The candidates vying for the state polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). The number of electors in the state stands at 13,17,632, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female.
|Date
|Poll Event
|January 31
|
Issue of gazette notification
|February 7
|
Last date of filing nomination
|February 8
|
Scrutiny of nomination
|February 10
|
Last date for withdrawing the nomination
|February 27
|
Date of polling
|March 2
|
Date of counting
The Nationalist Democratic Party is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP. The party has fielded its candidates on 40 seats. BJP has fielded 20 candidates as per the seat-sharing arrangement with the NDPP. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Assembly constituency. The National People's Party has fielded 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.
The Naga People's Front (NPF) is one of the oldest regional parties in the poll-bound northeastern state of Nagaland. The party has fielded 22 contestants for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), on the other hand, has fielded only 23 candidates. The LJP (Ram Vilas) is fighting the polls on 15 seats, NCP on 12 seats, RPI (Athawale) on nine seats, JD(U) on seven seats, RJD on three seats, and CPI and Rising People's Party are fighting one seat each. There are also 19 independent candidates in the fray.
Check the full list of candidates:
Here is the list of all BJP candidates in the Nagaland elections 2023
|
Legislative Assembly
|
Names of Candidates
|
Dimapur-l
|
H. Tovihoto Ayemi
|
Ghaspani-I (ST)
|
N. Jacob Zhimomi
|
Southern Angami-II (ST)
|
Er. Kropol Vistu
|
Tuli
|
Panjung Jamir
|
Koridang
|
Imkong L Imchen
|
Alongtaki
|
Temjen Imna Along
|
Akuluto
|
Kazheto Kinimi
|
Atoizu
|
Kahuli Sema
|
Suruhoto
|
H. Khehovi
|
Tyui
|
Yanthungo Patton
|
Wokha
|
Renbonthung Ezung
|
Bhandari
|
Mmhonlumo Kikon
|
Tizit
|
Paiwang Konyak
|
Phomching
|
Konngam Konyak
|
Mon Town
|
Er. Cheong Konyak
|
Longleng
|
Pangnyu Phom
|
Longkhim Chare
|
Sethrongkyu Sangtam
|
Tuensang Sadar-I
|
Bashangmongba Chang
|
Noklak
|
H. Haiying
|
Seyochung Sitimi
|
Seyochung Sitimi (ST)
Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate
|
Legislative Assembly
|
Names of Candidates
|
Dimapur-II
|
Moatoshi Longkumer
|
Dimapur-III
|
Hekani Jakhalu
|
Ghaspani- II
|
Zhaleo Rio
|
Tenning
|
Tarie Zeliang
|
Peren
|
TR. Zeliang
|
Western Angami
|
Salhoutuonuo Kruse
|
Kohima Town
|
Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire
|
Northern Angami
|
Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
|
Northern Angami-I
|
Neiphiu Rio
|
Tseminyu
|
R Khing
|
Pughoboto
|
Vikheho Swu
|
Southern Angami-I
|
Medo Yhokha
|
Pfutsero
|
Neiba Kronu
|
Chizami
|
KG Kenye
|
Chozuba
|
Kudecho Khamo
|
Phek
|
Kupota Khesoh
|
Meluri
|
Z Nyusietho Nyuthe
|
Arkakong
|
Imnatiba
|
Impur
|
TM Manen
|
Angetyongpang
|
Tongpang Ozukum
|
Mongoya
|
Imkongmar
|
Aonglenden
|
Sharingain Longkumer
|
Mokokchung Town
|
Metsubo Jamir
|
Jangpetkong
|
TeTemjenmenba
|
Aghunato
|
Pukhayi Sumi
|
Zunheboto
|
KT Sukhalu
|
Sataka
|
G Kaito Aye
|
Sanis
|
Mhathung Yanthan
|
Wakching
|
W Chingang Konyak
|
Tapi
|
Noke Wangnao
|
Tehok
|
CL John
|
Aboi
|
Eshak Konyak
|
Moka
|
EE Pangteang Konyak
|
Tamlu
|
BS Nganlang Phom
|
Noksen
|
H Chuba Chang
|
Tuensang Sadar-II
|
K Odibendang Chang
|
Tobu
|
N Bongkhao Konyak
|
Thonoknyu
|
S Heno Khiamnuingan
|
Shamator-Chessore
|
S Keoshu Yimkchunger
|
Pungro-Kiphire
|
Khalemnew Yimkchunger
Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates
|
Legislative Assembly
|
Names of Candidates
|
Dimapur-I
|
K Therie
|
Dimapur-II
|
S Amento Chishi
|
Dimapur - III
|
V Lasuh
|
Ghaspani I
|
Akavi N Zhimomi
|
Tenning
|
Rosy Thomson
|
Northern Angami
|
Seyievilie Chachu
|
Chozouba
|
Vaprumu Demo
|
Phek
|
Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo
|
Mongoya
|
S Supongmeren Jamir
|
Aonglenden
|
Toshipokba
|
Akuloto
|
Khekashe Sumi
|
Wokha Town
|
N Wobenthung Lotha
|
Sanis
|
Yanchamo Ovung
|
Tizit
|
Er T Thomas Konyak
|
Phomching
|
T Ngampai Konyak
|
Aboi
|
C Manpon Konyak
|
Longleng
|
Denngan Y Avennoho
|
Tuensang Sadar
|
Z Throngso Yimkhiung
|
Shamtorr-chessore
|
W Akum Yimkhiung
|
Siyuchong- Satimi
|
S Khaseo Sangtam
|
Pungro-Kiphire
|
T Atsuba Yimkhiung
|
Impur
|
Mukul Wasnik
|
Tehok
|
Shaboh Konyak
|
Kohima Town
|
Meshenlo Kath
|
Mokokchung Town
|
Alem Jongshi
|
Bhandari
|
Chenithung Humtsoe
|
Noklak
|
P Mulang