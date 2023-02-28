Nagaland Elections 2023 Exit Poll Result Shows NDPP-BJP Ahead, Opposition Way Behind

Voting in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 to elect 59 out of 60 legilators for the Legislative Assembly concluded on February 27. One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kazheto Kimini had won unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance fought the elections with a 40-20 seat share ratio against the National People's Front (NPF) and Congress party.

According to elections commission reports, around 13 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to vote in Nagaland. The state recpordec a 83 per cent voter turnout on the day of the polling. The Nagaland Elections 2023 result will be declared on March 2, along with that of Meghalaya and Tripura.

Nagaland Elections 2023 Exit Poll results

According to P-MARQ exit poll results, the NDPP and BJP alliance is way ahead of its rivals in its bid to retain power in Nagaland. On the other hand, the NPF is likely to emerge as the biggest opposition in the state.

The P-MARQ exit poll results suggest that the NDDP-BJP alliance will lead 40 to 50 seats in the Tripura assembly out of the total 60 seats. The alliance is expected to cross the halfway mark for constituting a majority government easily.

The NPF is expected to lead in 4 to 12 seats. The Congress party and independent candidates will bag 0 to 4 and 0 to 2 seats, respectively.

In the 2018 elections, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) emerged as the single largest party winning 27 seats with a vote share of 39.1 per cent. Whereas, NDDP and BJP won 17 (25.4 per cent vote share) and 12 seats (15.4 per cent vote share) respectively.

Later, NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This year, if NDDP and BJP retain their power, Neiphiu Rio is expected to become the 10th Chief Minister of the state.