Nagaland Elections 2023: From Neiphiu Rio To Along, Key Candidates To Watch Out For

The northeastern state of Nagaland is all set to undergo elections on February 27 to elect 60 candidates for the assembly. This time, several candidates from the ruling coalition BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will be under the spotlight. On the other hand, the Naga People's Front (NPF) has also fielded some of its emerging leaders to contest the elections against the ruling alliance.

According to sources, NPF will be contesting against the BJP-NDPP alliance in over 40 seats. However, the party's leadership has stated that it won't hesitate to join the government in accordance with the need. Both the NPF and BJP-NDPP alliance have strong grounds in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 because of their emerging candidates.

Here are some key candidates to watch out for in the election:

Neiphiu Rio

Seasoned politician, Neiphiu Rio, is the current Chief Minister of Nagaland. He will contest the 2023 assembly elections from his home constituency, Northern Angami-II. Having lost only one time, CM Rio has won his home seat seven times. If he wins again and his NDPP emerges as the largest party, then chances are higher for him to get elected as the 10th Chief Minister of the state.

TR Zeliang

Former Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister of the state, TR Zeliang is another candidate that is attracting all the eyeballs. He joined the NDPP last year and will be contesting the 2023 elections from the Peren seat. After Neiphiu Rao was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, he became the Chief Minister. With prior experience in handling the state, he is a key candidate in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.

Kuzholuzo Nienu

The legislative leader of the NPF, Kuzholuzo Nienu is another candidate to watch out for in the elections. He is set to contest the elections from his home seat Phek. He has always been under the spotlight with his approach to finding solutions to Nagaland's political issues. He also mentioned that NPF does not support any political group in the state. In several campaigns, he stated that his party will find an appropriate solution to problems in the state if elected to power.

Temjen Imna Along

Social media sensation and state BJP chief, Temjen Imna Along is also an emerging political leader in the state of Nagaland. He will contest the election from the Alongtaki seat. He has gained popularity among Indians due to his humour-filled social media posts that have left the internet amused. Nowadays, he has also started representing the Northeast across India. In the present government, he is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education.