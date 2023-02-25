Nagaland Elections 2023: Only Four Women Candidates In Fray With A Hope To Script History

The northeastern state of Nagaland is all set to undergo elections on February 27 to elect 60 candidates for the assembly. However, in the poll-bond state, where nearly half of the voters are women, only four out of 184 candidates in the fray are women.

There have been 14 assembly elections in the state of Nagaland since its establishment in 1963, but never has a woman MLA come out with flying colours. Such a situation has put the four women candidates in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 under the spotlight.

According to reports, the women candidates in the fray are Rosy Thomson of Congress (Tening seat), Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP (Dimapur-III seat), Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP (Western Angami seat), and Kahuli Sema of BJP (Atoizu seat). All the women contenders are set to contest the elections against their male counterparts.

Know the women candidates

The 57-year-old Kahuli Sema, who is contesting from the BJP ticket, stepped into politics in 2022 after taking voluntary retirement as Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department. She is also the 'first woman Engineer-in-Chief among the Sumi community and the second within the Nagas,' according to Nagaland Public Works Department (NPWD).

Contesting on the NDPP ticket from the Dimapur-III assembly, Hekani Jakhalu is a social lawyer by profession and a social entrepreneur by passion. She was awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for her work towards uplifting marginalised communities.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who is contesting the election from the Western Angami seat on the NDPP ticket, has rich experience in working with NGOs. She has been an active member of civil society organisations. On the other hand, Rosy Thomson is a seasoned politician. She has been in the Congress party since the 1980s.

If any of these women candidates win the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, history will be scripted as the northeastern state of Nagaland has never seen a woman legislator. According to the Election Commission report, as many as 13,16,064 voters will exercise their voting rights, of which nearly 50 percent are registered women voters.

Why hasn't Nagaland seen a woman legislator?

According to reports, the biggest challenge for a woman MLA aspirant in Nagaland is to get a ticket from a political party to contest the elections. History of the state suggests that no political party in the state prefers to give the ticket to a woman candidate.

In 2017, when the state government proposed a 33 percent reservation for women in the local body elections, there were massive protests by the leaders of the opposition. The violent protest across the state also witnessed two deaths.

Another announcement of giving 33 percent reservation to women candidates was made by the Nagaland government in 2022. However, the enforcement of the decision during the urban local body elections is awaited.