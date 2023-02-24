Nagaland Elections 2023: PM Modi Addresses Poll-bound State; Read His Top 10 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 24, addressed a joint BJP-NDPP rally at Dimapur city of poll-bound Nagaland to campaign for the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 27. During the occasion, he highlighted that BJP's vision for Nagaland has always been- - peace, progress and prosperity.
Here're top 10 quotes from PM's address in poll-bound Nagaland:
- There is a wave of development and trust in Nagaland. We have huge support for the BJP and NDPP in Nagaland because we are working for the development of the northeast.
- 10 years ago no one would have ever dreamt that the circumstances can change in the northeast. However, BJP made a big dent in corruption by employing technology. Now all the money sent from Delhi reaches your account instantly.
- Like the Congress, we do not consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs but as 'Ashta Lakshmi'. It is our effort that the distance of the heart should also be removed and the distance from Delhi should also be reduced. I have come here dozens of times in the last 9 years.
- People used to face a lot of difficulty in procuring ration earlier. Those who had ration cards were unable to get ration after paying the money. Today, the central govt is giving free rations to thousands of families in Nagaland.
- The country does not run by distrusting its people... The country runs by respecting its people and solving their problems. Earlier, where the politics of divide used to run in the Northeast, we have changed it to Divine.
- In the last 9 years, a 75% reduction has been recorded in the incidents of violence in Nagaland. In many regions of Nagaland, AFSPA has been removed.
- BJP will support the youth from Tourism to Technology and from Sports to Startups. Kohima's Software Technology Park is a big initiative.
- 'Get vote and forget', this has been the policy of the Congress and its partners for Nagaland and the northeast. The Congress leaders from Delhi turn a blind eye towards Nagaland.
- Congress has run the government of Nagaland with remote control. From Delhi to Dimapur, they had given priority to familyism.
- Northeast was only used as an ATM by Congress. They used to withdraw money from this region and took it to Delhi, filling the safes of their masters.