Nagaland Elections 2023: PM Modi Addresses Poll-bound State; Read His Top 10 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 24, addressed a joint BJP-NDPP rally at Dimapur city of poll-bound Nagaland to campaign for the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 27. During the occasion, he highlighted that BJP's vision for Nagaland has always been- - peace, progress and prosperity.

Here're top 10 quotes from PM's address in poll-bound Nagaland: