Nagaland Elections 2023: Who Is Neiphiu Rio? Four-time Nagaland CM And Crucial Ally Of BJP

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is fighting the Assembly elections in coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The high-octane polls to elect representatives to the 60-member House will take place on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2. According to the seat-sharing pact, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats and NDPP on 40 seats. CM Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from the Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency. As the polls are nearing, here's all you need to know about the longest-serving chief minister of Nagaland.

Who is Neiphiu Rio?

Born on November 11, 1950, in Tuophema village, Neiphiu Rio is one of the most prominent politicians in Nagaland. He completed his education from Kohima College, and later Sainik School in West benga's Purulia.

Being an active student leader in his school and college days, Rio entered the realm of politics at a very young age. He had led many organisations before becoming the Nagaland Chief Minister. He was the President of Kohima District United Democratic Front (UDF) Youth Wing in 1974. In 1984, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Northern Angami Area Council.

Rio was first elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as a Congress (I) candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency in 1989. He was appointed as the state minister. He was elected from the same Constituency in 1993.

As a member of Congress, Rio was appointed as Nagaland’s Home Minister in the government headed by SC Jamir from 1998 till 2002 when he resigned from the cabinet accusing the Chief Minister of blocking a negotiated settlement of the vexed Naga issue.

On leaving Congress, Rio joined Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) with NPF, BJP, JD(U) and Samata Party. The coalition won the 2003 Nagaland election, ending Congress' 10-year-long rule. Rio subsequently took oath as Chief Minister on March 6, 2003.

Before the completion of his first term, President's Rule was imposed in the state. However, NPF emerged as the single largest party in the 2008 elections and he again took office as CM. He was re-elected as Chief Minister for a third term in the 2013 elections.

In 2014, Rio resigned as CM to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nagaland constituency. In 2018, he quit as an MP and joined Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a political party that he founded along with other like-minded individuals.

Along with him, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also broke off with the NPF and joined hands with NDPP. He is presently serving his fourth term as Chief Minister.