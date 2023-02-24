Nagaland Elections 2023: Who Is Temjen Imna Along, BJP’s Social Media Sensation?

The state elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and 183 candidates will contest the polls for the 60-member assembly, the results of which will be announced on March 2. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has allied with the BJP and both have fielded their candidates on 40 and 20 seats, respectively. With Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio currently ruling the state, BJP state President Temjen Imna Along has emerged as one of the most famous politicians.

गुरुजी ने बोल दिया ।

बस, हम तो धन्य हो गए ! 😌🙏



Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye!😌🙏🏼



⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJauW6Xw7V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 24, 2023

About Temjen Imna Along

Currently Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, the 41-year-old became immensely popular for his humorous social media posts. This has also won him widespread popularity and made him nothing short of a sensation on social media platforms.

Along completed his pre-university education in the commerce stream from the City College of Arts and Commerce Dimapur in 1999 before entering politics. He was elected to the assembly in 2018 from the Alongtaki constituency and has again been nominated for the 2023 Nagaland elections. Lately, Along is religiously promoting his party on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in Nagaland on Friday, lauded the Minister for representing his state and said that the entire country hears and enjoys what he has to say.

"सच्चे मन से किया गया कोई भी काम निराशा नहीं देता!



Thankful for the immense extent of support you have showered on us at Akumen Village today.



Their active participation with the sense of unity is truly commendable!



Blessed!🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xWsZ0ofdtg — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 23, 2023

Along has also been campaigning for the BJP in various constituencies. Taking to Twitter, he shared glimpses of his visit to different parts of the state and thanked the people of Nagaland for showing support being offered to the BJP. It is worth noting, however, that for Along to become Nagaland's Chief Minister, the saffron party will have to emerge as the largest party. In the 2018 elections, the BJP only won one seat and had to ally with CM Rio's party which won 38 seats. Congress, on the other hand, was the second-largest party with eight seats.