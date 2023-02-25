Nagaland Elections 2023: Who Will Be Nagaland's Next CM? A Look At The Top Contenders

Nagaland is heating up on the way to the polls scheduled on February 27. The Neiphiu Rio-led state is among the two Northeast states going to polls on February 27, Meghalaya being the other. Assembly elections in Tripura have already completed. Results for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura elections will be announced on March 2. A total of 183 candidates in Nagaland are in the fray in the 2023 Assembly elections. The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.

With a fierce contest in the offing, here are the top contenders of the CM post.

Neiphiu Rio

Neiphiu Rio, the sitting Chief Minister of Nagaland and leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), is one of the frontrunners. Rio, a four-time chief minister, serving from 2002-2007, 2007-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2023, is the longest-serving chief minister of Nagaland.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 20 said Neiphiu Rio will continue to be his Nagaland counterpart if the alliance of BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is voted back to power.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has been exuding confidence ahead of the state assembly polls and said that the alliance with BJP would get a huge victory with seat sharing of 40:20.

The NDPP leader said, "Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP as alliance partners with seat sharing of 40:20 will get a thumping majority in the ensuing election to form the government in Nagaland."

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP as alliance partners with seat sharing of 40:20 will get a thumping majority in the ensuing election to form the government in Nagaland: CM and NDPP leader, Neiphiu Rio

TR Zeliang

TR Zeliang is another famous leader of NDPP who has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Nagaland and can become the new Chief Minister of Nagaland. His first term as the Chief Minister began from May 2014 to February 2017 and from July 2017 to March 2018.

T. R. Zeliang previously also served as a Member of Parliament, representing Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. Ahead of the state polls, Zeliang is seen actively holding rallies in the state.

Held Campaign Rallies today at Ngwalwa Town, Mhainamtsi village and New Jalukie Village. I thank the electorates for their immense support and blessing. Together we will come out triumphant and work together for all round development.

Kewekhape Therie

The president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee Kewekhape Therie is also one of the top faces who can become the Chief Minister if the Congress is elected to power. He has been fielded from the Dimapur-I assembly constituency. The 69-year-old politician has not been able to win in the last three assembly elections.

Shri K Therie INC Candidate of 1 Dimapur-I Assembly Constituency campaigned door to door through the commercial hub of Dimapur today.

Shri K Therie INC Candidate of 1 Dimapur-I Assembly Constituency campaigned door to door through the commercial hub of Dimapur today.

The winds of change is palpably visible in his constituency through & through.

After filing his nomination to contest the Dimapur-I assembly constituency, he announced that "the Congress will endeavour to restore governance and provide a safe environment in Dimapur if elected to power."

He also said that the party would ensure the implementation of the Indo-Naga peace agreement which was tantamount to restore a peaceful and economically viable in constituency.

Kuzholuzo Nienu

Kuzholuzo Nienu, also known as Azo Nienu is a prominent leader of the NPF, one of the oldest regional parties of Nagaland. He has been elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly four times from the Phek Assembly constituency in the 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018 Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections.

Last May, he was elected as NPF leader in the legislature and for the 2023 state elections, the NPF is contesting alone with just four sitting MLAs, and Kuzholuzo Nienu being one of them, who is a potential candidate to become the next Chief Minister of Nagaland if elected to power.

The senior leader recently said, "NPF is the most mature regional party in the Northeast. Other 12 political parties battling the elections are not enemies of the NPF."

He also appealed to the public to hold fair elections in the state on February 27.

We being the oldest and most matured regional party in the NE we believe in our Motto "Fide non armis " peaceful elections.

We being the oldest and most matured regional party in the NE we believe in our Motto "Fide non armis " peaceful elections.

We don't encourage Hate speechs targeting any other or party.

Meanwhile, Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) candidate from Ghaspani-I, Vikato Aye, withdrew his candidature from the Nagaland Assembly and announced his support to BJP.