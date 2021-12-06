Nagaland Firing: Opposition Walks Out Of LS Post Amit Shah's Statement Amid Sloganeering

The opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, BSP, NCP, on Monday staged a walkout after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Nagaland incident in Lok Sabha. Thirteen civilians were killed in the security operation at Oting village in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening.

Congress leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there is no strength in Home Minister's statement. "This type of incident has been happening in North East and Jammu & Kashmir. We have seen such incidents in Manipur days back. HM still didn't announce any compensation to the deceased family."

Choudhary said that government should compensate families of civilians so that a good message is sent. he also alleged that the Opposition did not get a chance to question the Parliament and Home Minister gave his statement and went away.

Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded a judicial inquiry under a sitting judge and the person responsible for the ambush should be punished. He also demanded revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon tweeted, "Mistaken identity could lead to killing over a dozen innocent civilians in Nagaland is highly suspect. On whose orders did Army jawans fire indiscriminately over civilians?"

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal said that the grand old party is sending delegations to Nagaland.

"It will be led by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Gaurav Gogoi and a few more. They will be visiting places and will report to us," he said.

Following Amit Shah's address in Rajya Sabha, the proceeding of the House was adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition parties.

Nagaland firing incident case of mistaken identity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Monday addressed Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday and called Nagaland incident a case of mistaken identity as Army had received intelligence on the movement of militants in Oting and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying militants, it was fired upon.

Shah said, "Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandoes laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle area reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon."

Shah said that six out the eight people in the vehicle died and it was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. "After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," he said adding that forces had to resort to firing in self-defence which caused seven more death of civilians.

Image: ANI