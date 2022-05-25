Nagaland govt core committee on Naga Political Issue to meet NSCN(IM) leaders

Kohima, May 25 (PTI) The Nagaland government's core committee on the Naga Political Issue on Wednesday decided to meet the NSCN(IM) leadership before May 31 and hold a discussion for an early solution.

The core committee, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and comprising all the 60 members of the Nagaland assembly, took the decision during a closed-door meeting held at Rio's residential office here during the day, government spokesperson and cabinet minister Neiba Kronu told reporters.

He said that after meeting the leadership of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM), if need be the core committee will also hold deliberations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC of NNPGs), which comprises of at least eight Naga factions.

The core committee meeting held during the day was also attended by both the MPs from the state – Tokheho Yepthomi and Phangnon Konyak.

After holding threadbare deliberations with the NSCN(IM) leadership, and if need be with the NNPGs, the core committee will again go to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and press for an early solution, he said.

"Centre happens to understand our issues and we also understand their difficulties. The final solution depends on the understanding of the negotiating parties," he said.

On reports that the Centre may allow the use of the Naga flag in the state cultural hall and also insert a portion of the yehzabo (Naga constitution) in the Indian Constitution, Kronu said the core committee discussed it during the meeting but everything depends on the negotiation.

The Centre has been holding peace parleys with NSCN(IM) since 1997 and also started parallel dialogue with WC of NNPGs from 2017.

The Centre inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015 and the Agreed Position with WC of NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

While the NNPGs have decided to ink a solution and then continue talks over remaining the demands, the NSCN(IM) has been firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution, which has kept the final solution on hold. PTI NBS ACD ACD

