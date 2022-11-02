Nagaland Govt Seeks President's Support To Resolve Naga Political Issue

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday sought the support of President Droupadi Murmu in resolving the vexed Naga political issue.

Speaking at a public reception programme organised by the Nagaland government to mark Murmu's maiden two-day visit which began on Wednesday, Rio said, "We are hopeful of an early solution to the Naga political issue..." He said the Framework Agreement was signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and Agreed Position with the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) recognising the unique history and position of Nagas.

Noting that ceasefire and dialogue with Naga political groups is underway for the last 26 years, the chief minister told the President, "We seek your gracious support in resolving the long pending political issue." The Centre has been holding parallel peace parleys with NSCN-IM and working committee of the NNPGs.

The talks with NSCN-IM started in 1997 following the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the Framework Agreement was inked.

But the final solution has not been reached due to the persistent demand of NSCN-IM for a separate flag and constitution.

While the NNPGs started separate negotiations in 2017 and signed the Agreed Position in November same year, they have expressed their willingness to go ahead with a solution with whatever is possible now and continue discussing the remaining issues later.

He expressed the state's gratitude to the Centre for extending special provisions to Nagaland by incorporating Article 371A in the Constitution, which protects the land, resources and traditional customs and practices of Nagas.

"We are proud of our rich culture, customs and traditional practices, which even today guide our everyday life," he said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi said Nagaland is a land of tribes and the state's rich heritage is embedded in its diverse culture.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said Murmu has scripted history by becoming not only the first President of the country from the tribal community but also the youngest President.

"She is an inspiration for all the tribal people across the country, including Nagaland. Her visit is significant as it reaffirms her love and concern for the tribal communities of the country and the Northeast," he said.

Meanwhile, the Global Naga Forum (GNF) also sought Murmu's help in resolving the decades-old Naga political problem.

In a memorandum submitted to the President through the Raj Bhavan, GNF convenor Chuba Ozukum and co-convenor Rosemary Dzuvichu said, "We are writing to you with hopeful expectation on your first official visit to our land, and with a fervent appeal for help in the on-going negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the Naga political problem."

