Nagaland Killings: At Least 13 Shot Dead In Ambush By Forces; Here's What We Know So Far

In an unfortunate incident of mistaken identity, at least 13 civilians were gunned down in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening. The exact number of fatalities, however, is yet to be ascertained as 11 people died on the spot, and several others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals in neighbouring Assam, a police officer said.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

Nagaland CM orders SIT, Home Minister Amit Shah assures action

Tensions escalated and unrest mounted in Oting after villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has ordered a high-level SIT probe into the killings and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace. Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also promised that justice will be delivered. The incident also drew the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured that a high-level SIT constituted by the state government will bring the victims to justice.

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Internet services had to be suspended in the entire district to avoid further escalation of clashes.

Army orders Court of Inquiry into civilian firing

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry against the personnel involved in the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation on Mon. Assam Rifles officials said a specific operation was planned in the Tiru area of Mon District based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Armed forces said in a statement.

A joint Army-Police press briefing is being organised at Kohima today to address the sensitive matter.

Politicians, leaders condemn firing at Naga civilians

Several leaders from the northeast as well as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned the heart-wrenching incident and demanded a response from the Central government.

Speaking to Republic, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi said the security forces should have known that insurgents do not travel openly vehicles. He also said that there has been no movement of insurgents in the region in recent times. "I do not know who gave such inputs to forces regarding the movement of militants in Mon. This was a grave mistake," said Tokheho.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives at the firing incident in Nagaland’s Oting. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured and peace to be restored 🙏🏼@Neiphiu_Rio — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 5, 2021

Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone! — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) December 5, 2021

I condemn in no uncertain terms the killings of innocents at Oting, Mon, there is no excuse for such massacre. An enquiry commission headed by a retired judge should be immediately set up and stringent action taken up against the security personnel involved. 1/- — TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) December 5, 2021

Image: Republic/PTI