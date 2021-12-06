Nagaland Killings: Congress To Send 4-member Delegation, Report To Be Submitted To Prez

Tormented at the civilians' killing in Nagaland, the Congress party on Monday announced that a 4-member delegation will be visiting Oting, Mon. The delegation comprising AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, AICC In-charge of Nagaland, MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony will visit Nagaland and report on the recent incident of 'killing of innocent citizens and sequential violence' to interim President Sonia Gandhi within a week.

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per the Central government, information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon was received. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there and was signalled to stop but it tried to escape at full speed, invoking suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists and it was fired upon. 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army.

After the incident, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalized the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city & set the COB building on fire. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others got injured.

Central government addresses Parliament over Nagaland killings

Amid massive backlash from Opposition MPs over the Nagaland civilian, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Parliament, expressing deep regret over the unfortunate incident. He underlined that the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately sent the Additional Secretary in charge of the northeast to Kohima where he held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, other senior officials, and senior officials of the paramilitary forces.

"Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed," the Union Home Minister further said. "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives," he added.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address, the Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, NCP staged a walkout.

