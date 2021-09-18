Nagaland Becomes Opposition-less As BJP, NPF & NDPP Together Form UDA Government

The 60-member legislature of Nagaland from Today, September 18, will have no Opposition. The all-party government under the name of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was unanimously formed by the legislators and Party leaders of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Naga People's Front (NPF) as well as the Independent MLAs. The development is in line with the resolutions signed on August 11, and 13, 2021.

No Opposition in Nagaland

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, after the meeting with the NDPP, BJP, and NPFF, took to his official Twitter handle to announce the formation of the UDA. "The nomenclature of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Opposition-less Government in Nagaland has been unanimously resolved by the legislators and Party leaders of NDPP, BJP, NPF, and Independent MLAs," Neiphiu Rio wrote on Twitter.

The nomenclature of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Opposition-less Government in Nagaland has been unanimously resolved by the legislators and Party leaders of the @NDPPofficial, @BJP4Nagaland, NPF and Independent MLAs. pic.twitter.com/TDdWC4mKBP — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 18, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the NPF is the single largest party with 25 seats, followed by NDPP and the BJP with 20 and 12 seats respectively. There are also two independent MLAs. The members of the house, irrespective of their parties have, however since the past few months been making efforts to form an all-party government in the state with an aim to take forward the Naga Political Issue (NPI).

In June, the Nagaland government has constituted a Core Committee on NPI. The committee, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as chairman, with DyCM and Leader of BJP Legislature Party Y Patton, and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang of NPF as the Co-Convenors, also included four members each from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent MLA.

The Core Committee has resolved and affirmed the joint united approach in achieving a solution to the Naga political issue.

Credits-Neiphiu_Rio/@Twitter