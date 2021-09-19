Nagaland legislators rename opposition-less govt as United Democratic Alliance

Kohima, Sep 18 (PTI) Leaders of political parties in Nagaland on Saturday decided to rechristen the state’s opposition-less government as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The nomenclature was unanimously approved at a joint consultative meeting of legislators here, government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said.

Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) was inducted into the state government on August 16 by the ruling coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the BJP and Independent MLAs.

UDA was earlier known as Nagaland United Government.

In the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, one seat is lying vacant due to the recent death of a ruling NDPP legislator. NDPP has 20 MLAs, BJP-12, NPF–25 and Independent–2.

Kronu also said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will visit Dimapur on September 21 to meet Naga negotiators and other stakeholders, along with the new Interlocutor for peace talks, A K Mishra.

The Isac-Muivah-led Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim or the NSCN (IM) has been holding negotiations with the central government for bringing about lasting peace in Nagaland since 1997, and the two sides had signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015. PTI NBS RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)