Nagaland Polls 2023: This Is What Temjen Imna Said After Getting Praise From PM Modi

Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Temjen Imna Along expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter appreciated Temjen saying, "his views reflect the real Northeast to the world".

Temjen who is the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in the Nagaland government has become a social media sensation due to his humour-filled posts. On Friday, while addressing a joint rally of BJP-NDPP in poll-bound Nagaland, PM Modi ushered praises to Temjen.

Responding to PM Modi's compliments, Temjen Imna Along who was campaigning for his party in the state when the Prime Minister praised him, said, "Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye! (Guruji has spoken! I am just blessed now)".

On Friday, at the Dimapur rally in Nagaland, the Prime Minister said, "Whatever our BJP President Temjen Imna Along says resonates across the country and people enjoy listening to him". PM Modi's words on Temjen met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

"Our party's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along is famous on social media platforms. His views are reflecting the real Northeast to the world. He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on the digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," the PM said. It is pertinent to mention that assembly elections are slated to take place in Nagaland on February 27.

Temjen's sense of humour

Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour is seen in his Tweets. At a first, Temjen became a social media sensation when he was seen joking about the advantages of having small eyes. The BJP leader claimed that having small eyes had a number of advantages, including the ability to sneak in a little snooze on tedious and monotonous occasions without alerting everyone.

Earlier this month, while speaking with Republic, he also spoke about his celebrity status. He said, "I came to know about it lately. I think taking forward a narrative rejuvenates the mind and soul of people." He also highlighted that he uses social media platforms to promote his native culture, and not himself as a politician.