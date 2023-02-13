Nagaland Polls: 'NDPP In Alliance With BJP Will See Thumping Victory,' Says CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exuded confidence ahead of the state assembly polls and said Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in alliance with BJP would get a massive victory with seat sharing of 40:20 in the upcoming elections to form the government in Nagaland.

The NDPP leader said, "Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP as alliance partners with seat sharing of 40:20 will get a thumping majority in the ensuing election to form the government in Nagaland."

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP as alliance partners with seat sharing of 40:20 will get a thumping majority in the ensuing election to form the government in Nagaland: CM and NDPP leader, Neiphiu Rio pic.twitter.com/YpUMmcED3h — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who will be contesting from Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency, on February 6 took to Twitter and wrote, "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again.

Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.

I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again. pic.twitter.com/hJKCGfGE7F — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) February 6, 2023

BJP decided to ally with NDPP for state election

Earlier in February, the BJP had decided to contest the election in Nagaland in alliance with NDPP. The BJP will be fighting for 20 seats whereas NDPP will contest for 40.

While interacting with media in New Delhi, the BJP State President Temjen Imna Along said, "In the Central Committee meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided the Nagaland assembly elections will be fought in BJP and NDPP alliance with seat sharing formula in the ratio of 20:40."

The Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton would contest from the Tyui seat, and the state BJP chief will be contesting from Alongtaki.

Nagaland BJP chief exudes confidence

In an interview with Republic Media Network, Temjen Imna Along exuded confidence that the BJP and NDPP alliance will win the upcoming assembly elections. "I am sure we will pass the 30-mark. The people of Nagaland today really aspire to see change. Politics is one factor that can really do that."

Nagaland Assembly election on February 27

The Nagaland Assembly election will take place in a single phase on February 27, while vote counting will take place on March 2. Notably, the same alliance (NDPP-BJP) contested together in the 2018 Nagaland assembly election where NDPP won 16 out of the 40 seats and the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats.