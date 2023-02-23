Nagaland Polls: Post-poll Alliance, BJP-NDPP Relation; Liezietsu Answers It All

Option for a post-poll alliance is still open, but it is not confirmed which party they will support, said Former Nagaland Chief Minister and Naga People’s Front (NPF) Chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu on February 22.

The approaching elections are really special, Liezietus remarked in an exclusive interview with ANI.

“The upcoming elections are very special. Earlier only 3-4 parties used to fight, but this time there are 12 political parties. But ours is the only regional party, the rest are national parties,” said Liezietsu.

BJP-NDPP relationship not smooth: Liezietsu

He stated, "The relationship between BJP and NDPP is not that smooth," in reference to the BJP-NDPP coalition. “They both claim they will create the government on their own, but I doubt they will succeed in doing so,” he said.

He said that the NPF was only running 22 out of the 60 candidates because of issues during the election.

“To be frank, we have faced difficulties in this election. Earlier, we used to field all 60 candidates, but this time, at the eleventh hour, many of our candidates defected to other parties. I didn’t get much time to reorganize the party and was able to field only 22 candidates. But, I am sure that all 22 pose a winning chance. We are expecting only 12-15 seats,” he said.

Chances of post-election alliance?

He in reference to any post-election alliance stated, "The scenario of the post-poll coalition is open, but it is too early to remark on whose side we will go.”

When questioned about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be repealed in Nagaland in 3–4 years, he said that the region is already at peace.

“The situation in Nagaland is peaceful, and there has not been any violence in the last 6-7 years. Some incidents have happened in neighboring states, but not here. I don’t know how many years they want to wait for AFSPA, but the situation here is normal,” he said.

He while speaking in reference to the Assam-Nagaland border dispute said, "The neighbouring states should live in peace and should not fight for a small piece of territory.”

What does the former CM have to say about the ENPO and Naga conflict?

The former CM responded that the Naga people want peace when questioned about the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) issue and Naga conflict.

“I will not comment on the ENPO issue, but regarding the Naga problem, I would say that the people of Nagaland are not children. In 2018, BJP promised that they will solve the Naga problem, and they are again promising the same now. The Naga people want peace and the government should talk with them like man to man,” he said.

“The central government is not serious. They made a framework agreement with NSCN (I-M) group in 2015, and then with another group NNPG in 2017. Why were two agreements formed, there should only be one agreement. We want to bring the two groups together and form a common front to have a dialogue with the government,” he added.

Party’s manifesto

Commenting about the party manifesto, he remarked, "We have produced a long manifesto. We aim to end corruption and extortion and provide the people of Nagaland a capable government.

He added that the NPF is the sole party that speaks for the identity and aspirations of the Naga people.

“NPF is the only political party protecting the rights of the Naga people, their cultures and traditions. We are the only solution, as we represent the identity and aspirations of the Naga people. Naga people need real development, not just on the paper,” he said.

Notably, on February 27, Nagaland will hold elections for its 60-member Assembly. The results will be tallied on March 2.