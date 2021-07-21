Nagaland To Have No Opposition In Assembly As NPF Seeks To Join NDPP-BJP Coalition

In a major political upheaval, Nagaland's Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) on Tuesday sought to join the ruling PDA coalition claiming to further the Naga political cause. Welcoming the move, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has that it will consult with its partner BJP, before green-lighting the move. With NPF joining the PDA coalition, Nagaland will have no Opposition in the state Assembly.

Nagaland to have no Opposition after NPF seeks to join PDA

NDPP senior funct. headed by the President & the Legislators headed by Hon'ble CM convened an emergency meeting at the Central Office in Dimapur on 20-07-21 to discuss & deliberate over the latest political developments in the State & unanimously passed the following resolution. pic.twitter.com/B8ZR8BgQKW — NDPP (@NDPPofficial) July 20, 2021

In its memorandum, NDPP said that it welcomed NPF's resolution calling for unity amongst members of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly. It read, "The letter from NPF legislature party to CM and a copy of the resolution was shared with the house and it was decided that since PDA is a coalition govt and therefore our alliance partners the BJP will be first consulted before taking the matter forward. The NDPP will continue to honour all its commitment with its pre-poll partners".

In 2015, as per reports, eight Congress MLAs joined the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland led by the NPF, leaving the Assembly Opposition-less. Then-CM TR Zeliang who is currently the Opposition leader had then inducted the Congress MLAs to NPF. The current NDPP chief - CM Neiphiu Rio was previously head of NPF, but broke away from it in 2017 to form the NDPP.

In 2018 NDPP allied with BJP to form the North Eastern Democratic allaince (NEDA), after NPF pulled its support. Within the same month, 10 NPF MLAs quit the party and began negotiations with the NDPP, as per reports. Its rebellion paid rich dividends as the NDPP won 18 seats with 2,53,090 votes and 25.20% vote share and came to power in Nagaland with the BJP. NPF was reduced to 25 seats in the 60-seat assembly.

In June, the Nagaland government has constituted a Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (NPI). The committee to be headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as chairman with DyCM and Leader of BJP Legislature Party Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang of NPF as the Co-Convenors would also include four members each from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent MLA was constituted during a meeting held here on Wednesday, the sources said. The NPF had moved out of the existing Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) on the Naga issue of the State Assembly in August 2020 stating that it has "failed" to make any progress to resolve the vexed Naga issue.

