Nagma Hits Out At Sonia As Anger, Dissent Grow In Vadra Congress Over RS Seat Allotment

Many prominent Congress leaders who did not make it to the party's candidate list for the Rajya Sabha elections, voiced their dissatisfaction on Sunday, in another sign of dispute within the grand old party.

The Congress on Sunday evening, announced 10 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, filling the list with loyalists of senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra while accommodating just one G23 leader.

The party renominated three sitting MPs - P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Vivek Tankha. The Congress also opted for apparently lightweight candidates like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan, contrary to speculation about accommodating veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. A young Muslim leader and a poet from Uttar Pradesh, Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari have been made candidates from Rajasthan - all of whom do not belong to the state.

Raising objection over the candidate list, Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha said that the party will have to explain why no one was nominated from Rajasthan. "The Congress should tell what is the reason for not naming any Congress leader from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections," he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"Our 18 years of penance fell short"

Pawan Kheda, who hails from Rajasthan, was a contender for Rajya Sabha in Congress but he did not appear on the list. Expressing discontent, he tweeted, "Maybe there is something missing in my penance." In reaction, senior Congress leader Nagma also wrote, "Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai."

In another tweet, she said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had personally committed to accommodating her in the Upper House in 2003/04 when she joined the party. Nagma wrote "Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving?"

SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 whn I joined Congressparty on her behest we weren’t in power thn.Since then it’s been 18Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has also taken a jibe at the Congress party. He tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Congress's Chintan Shivir took place in Rajasthan. Now, look at another achievement of their 'Chintan'. Observe the quota of local candidates.... without being 'local' who can be 'vocal'..?"

Congress candidate list for RS polls

Congress announced the names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls fielding Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively. The party released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the polls scheduled to take place on June 10.

P Chidambaram, who is an MP in the Rajya Sabha, has once again been given a run from Tamil Nadu, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. The party has fielded Vivek Tankha as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the list, a co-in charge of Gujarat Congress Jitendra Baghel asked on Twitter: "Would you tell us how many of these candidates are from OBC/SC/ST?"

The Rajya Sabha biennial elections are due on June 10, the last date for filing a nomination is May 31 and that for withdrawal is June 3.

(With inputs from agency)