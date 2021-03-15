Nagma Morarji Confirms Appointment As VP Of Mumbai Congress; Has Words For Sonia & Rahul

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved appointments of office-bearers to the party's Mumbai unit, including senior vice-presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries, actress Nagma Morarji on Monday midnight took to Twitter and confirmed her appointment as Vice President of Mumbai Congress.

New office-bearers for Congress Mumbai unit

On Sunday, a statement issued by the party said former minister Baba Siddique and former MLA Madhu Chavan are among the list of six senior vice-presidents, while actress Nagma Morarji and former MLA Yusuf Abrahani figure in the list of 15 vice-presidents. There are 42 general secretaries and 76 secretaries as well as 30 executive members. Mumbai's district presidents have been replaced and new appointments have been made. Each district will have two working presidents along with the president. The party appointed Bhai Jagtap as the city unit chief in December last year, while Charan Singh Sapra was named the working president. At that time, former minister Naseem Khan was made the campaign committee in-charge, Amarjit Manhas was named the coordination committee chairman, former minister Suresh Shetty was made manifesto and publication committee in-charge

Nagma Morarji's thanks for her party's high-command comes at a time when there is unprecedented churn in the party over long-running dissatisfaction over its manner of functioning. While Nagma is happy, the same cannot be said of PC Chacko and the rest of the Kerala Congress.