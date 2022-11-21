'Nahi Karna Chate?': Rahul Embarrassed On-stage; Translator Interrupts Speech; WATCH

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed his first public rally in Gujarat's Surat after the poll schedule was announced for the state. However, during the speech, the Congress MP was interrupted by a translator, who was translating his speech into Gujarati.

"Aap hindi mai bolenge chalega. Aapki Hindi samajte hai wo (You can speak in Hindi people will understand it)," the translator said while interrupting Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi then asked the crowd 'Chalega? (Is it ok?)' to which they cheered. By the time the Wayanad MP looked at the translator. He had left the stage. "Nahi karna chahte? Theek hai (You don't want to translate? Ok)" Gandhi said sheepishly.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Congress over the incident. "Ashok Gehlot: Congress is going to win 125 seats in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi: is it? How come? Let me go to Gujarat and check out…In the meanwhile, the translator: You speak yourself, I'm going," Malviya tweeted while sharing the clip.

Ashok Gehlot : Congress is going to win 125 seats in Gujarat.



Rahul Gandhi : is it? How come? Let me go to Gujarat and check out…



In the meanwhile, the translator : तुम ख़ुद ही बोल लो, मैं चला 😂 pic.twitter.com/82b56PJ7HX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2022

Last week, a clip of Bharat Jodo Yatra had gone viral wherein the National Anthem of Nepal was played instead of India's in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Washim.

BJP out to make tribals homeless, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during his ongoing foot march- Bharat Jodo Yatra- and accused BJP of drawing up plans to displace tribals by handing over forests to industrialists.

"They want you to live in the jungles, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking away the jungles from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5 to 10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of 2 to 3 industrialists, and you will have no place to live, get no education, health and job," Gandhi said.