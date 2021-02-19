'Naidu always Lies', YSRCP Reacts To TDP Chief's 'threatening Public To Get Votes' Remark

On Thursday, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that he is unable to digest his defeat in Gram Panchayat elections, particularly in his own Kuppam Assembly Constituency. While addressing a press conference, Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh are satisfied with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government and the implementation of his welfare schemes.

He stated that the results have been reflected in the gram panchayat elections as candidates supported by the YSRCP have won more than 80 per cent of the seats.

"But TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is crying foul as he is unable to digest the defeat, particularly in his own Kuppam Assembly Constituency. Chandrababu Naidu always keeps on lying, whether he is in power or in the Opposition. He has been cheating the public. this is the reason why people did not vote for him and candidates supported by Chandrababu Naidu's party have lost panchayat elections in Kuppam," the YSRCP General Secretary said.

On Naidu's allegations over the results not being genuine, YSRCP General Secretary alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar supported TDP and Naidu.

"We have criticised the SEC but we never abused him personally. We contradicted his partial attitude. But the election process is being held by the same SEC only. Then where is the failure? It is the people's outright rejection of TDP and Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest that fact," he said.

TDP Chief Naidu's allegations on YSRCP

Earlier, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu alleged that YSRCP leaders have threatened the public to collect votes. Naidu's statement came a day after the third phase of the gram panchayat elections in the state had concluded.

"YSRCP leaders have threatened all public to get their votes. They spent Rs 10,000-20,000 for every vote. Thus a huge amount of money is given to the voters," Naidu alleged.

Naidu further accused the YSRCP government of violating constitutional acts and claimed that his party is fighting against the violations.

"YSRCP government is violating all acts and constitution. TDP is fighting against all such violations. This state government tried to impose forcible unanimous elections. But TDP fought against such unanimous elections. In these three phases of gram panchayat elections, more than 80 per cent of polling is recorded. That is a democracy," the TDP chief claimed

Naidu stated that recounting was held in many areas where TDP has won and TDP supported candidates were then defeated.

"In Kuppam, the results were not genuine. YSRCP has cheated the public and won in so many panchayats. It is like democracy was being murdered at midnight. The counting at late hours is being tampered with. YSRCP leaders are surely manipulating the results. We appeal to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to hold counting on the next day of elections. The High Court has clearly told that the SEC is the final authority. SEC should exercise its powers to the full extent. YSRCP ministers and MLAs are openly violating all rules, threatening and luring the public," Naidu said.

Gram Panchayat Elections

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. YSRCP and TDP are the two main parties among others contesting this election. The third phase of gram panchayat elections had begun in Andhra Pradesh on February 17.

