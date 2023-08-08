Naidu Blames Andhra CM For Polavaram Irrigation Project Delay

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday blamed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the supposed delay in the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project on Godavari River, which he said was the lifeline of the state.

Naidu, who visited the Polavaram village in the Eluru district, questioned the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led state government on the rehabilitation of the displaced people from the village.

Naidu further demanded to know the scale of work on the project that has been completed since the YSRCP came to power. Stating that the diaphragm wall of the irrigation project was damaged due to heavy inflow, the TDP chief alleged that the state government failed to take measures to control the 22 lakh cusecs water inflow. “Will the state government rebuild the diaphragm wall or undertake repairs to the existing one?” he asked.

“If repairs are not undertaken, the diaphragm wall will collapse. Despite pumping in Rs 400 crore into the project, the YSRCP government is not able to give a compilation date to the project,” noted the TDP chief, seeking a clarity from the CM over the supposed delay.

Expressing concern over the alleged poor condition of the project, the former chief minister accused the current government of negligence towards Polavaram. Naidu further stated that the incompetence and inefficiency of the CM has made the Polavaram project defunct.